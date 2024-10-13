Turkish President Erdogan gifts Putin an exquisite vase, describing it as stunning.

Eliciting appreciation even among influential political figures, gifts play a significant role. The Kremlin has been abuzz recently due to a gift from the Turkish president to his Russian counterpart, which has left a lasting impact. According to reports, Erdogan meticulously ensured the gift reached Putin at an opportune time. Putin, the Russian president, celebrated his 72nd birthday not too long ago. The gift that Putin received left a notable mark in the Kremlin. Erdogan, the Turkish president, presented Putin with an exquisite vase, as per TASS, quoting the Russian presidential advisor, Yuri Ushakov.

Following this, Putin and Erdogan engaged in a conversation. As per Turkish media, Ushakov addressed journalists, revealing that Erdogan had intended for Putin to receive the vase before their call. When asked if the vase's value fell under the allowable limit for civil servants to accept gifts, Ushakov reportedly replied, "Just a bit over."

Erdogan and Putin share a close yet intricate relationship. Their shared disdain for the West serves as a common thread. Economically, they cooperate amicably, and Turkey seeks entry into the BRICS, a group predominantly headed by Russia and China. Diplomatically, relations are robust, with Ankara often stepping in as a mediator in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

However, both nations have simultaneously found themselves on opposite sides in the Syrian conflict for years. Putin supports the Assad regime, while Ankara aligns itself with parts of the opposition. Similarly, they take opposing stances in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Recently, Russia's protection of Armenia has dwindled.

The vase thus serves as a unifying symbol between the two authoritarian leaders, especially when described as "wonderful." Putin, a known aficionado of diplomatic etiquette, has a history of presenting distinctive gifts. Once, he gifted a black terrier to the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, and an AK-47 to the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The European Union, known for its strict gift regulations for civil servants, might have raised an eyebrow if they were aware of the situation, considering the value of the vase exceeding their allowable limit. Despite their differing views on various international conflicts, such as Syria and the Armenian-Azerbaijani one, the European Union has remained an important trading partner for both the European Union and Turkey, seeking to strengthen their relationship with the BRICS.

Read also: