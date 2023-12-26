Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsdelayukrainewashingtonjens stoltenbergtruenato accessionparliamentary committeepkkTurkishfinlandrecep tayyip erdoganankaraturkeyswedentonatohungarytobias billström

Turkish parliamentary committee approves Sweden's accession to Nato

Sweden has moved one step closer to NATO membership: after months of delays, the foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's accession to the transatlantic defense alliance on Tuesday. The committee thus cleared the way for a parliamentary vote. This should not be long...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
Erdogan in front of the Turkish parliament.aussiedlerbote.de
Erdogan in front of the Turkish parliament.aussiedlerbote.de

Turkish parliamentary committee approves Sweden's accession to Nato

In response to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the traditionally non-aligned Sweden applied for NATO membership together with neighboring Finland in May last year. Finland joined the military alliance in April, while Sweden is still waiting for the approval of member states Turkey and Hungary.

Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg declared on Tuesday that he is now "counting" on Turkey and Hungary to complete the ratification of Sweden's Nato membership "as quickly as possible". Sweden's accession would "strengthen" the defense alliance. "We are looking forward to becoming a member of NATO," declared Swedish Foreign Minister Billström.

Turkey had justified its long hesitation with, among other things, the Swedish authorities' allegedly too lax treatment of suspected PKK members in Sweden. Sweden then promised, among other things, to take tougher action against the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). It was not until July that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally agreed to give up his veto.

At the beginning of December, Erdogan then made his country's ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO dependent on the approval of a delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the USA. If Washington made its contribution "simultaneously and in solidarity", the parliament in Ankara would do the same, Erdogan said. He also called for the NATO allies to lift the arms embargoes imposed on Ankara.

The US government is generally open to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. However, parts of the US Congress are concerned about the human rights situation in Turkey and the tensions between the country and Greece. Erdogan's anti-Israeli rhetoric following the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip raised additional concerns in Washington.

The Turkish president had accused Israel of "war crimes". In contrast, he did not see the radical Islamic Hamas as a terrorist organization, but as a "group of liberators" defending their country.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police officers and worshippers in front of Cologne Cathedral.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Searches and arrests after attack warnings in Cologne

Following indications of possible plans to attack Cologne Cathedral, special units have searched an apartment in Wesel and provisionally arrested five men. One of the men, a 30-year-old Tajik, was taken into custody "to avert danger", explained the police in Cologne on Tuesday. According to the...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public