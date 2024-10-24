Turkey reveal details about the perpetrators of the Ankara assault

In a strike on a significant Turkish defense firm, five lives were lost, including the two perpetrators – a male and a female. Despite no perpetrator group having announced responsibility, the air force has marked out sites in Iraq and Syria for strikes. Currently, details are emerging about one of the attackers.

Official declaration identified one of the deceased suspected attackers as a part of the outlawed Kurdish Labor Party (PKK), according to official sources. The female attacker's identity among the deceased is still under examination, as reported by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya via the X platform. The PKK has yet to confirm the attack.

The horrific terrorist act in one of Turkey's key defense corporations resulted in five casualties, primarily the company employees. Twenty-two others sustained injuries in the attack. A few media outlets circulated rumors of a suicide attack. Footage from television showed several armed attackers, carrying backpacks, storming the building.

Furthermore, damaged gates and a minor accident in a nearby parking lot were spotted. The state news agency Anadolu disclosed that the investigation into the incident has been initiated by the public prosecutor's office.

TUSAS is a prominent Turkish company in the defense and aerospace sectors, and produces various products such as the first national combat aircraft, KAAN, in Turkey. This week, multiple defense, aerospace, and aviation events are being held in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, with approximately 1,000 local and international companies participating.

Military retaliation

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, Turkey has since launched airstrikes against 47 "PKK targets" in northern Iraq and northern Syria. Defense Minister Yaser Güler reported that numerous "terrorists" had been neutralized during these attacks.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), headed by Kurdish militias, asserted that Turkey had targeted civilian structures, gatherings, and security forces in northern and eastern Syria. At least 12 civilians were killed and 25 others were wounded as a result.

Since the 1980s, the PKK has been at odds with the Turkish state, and has carried out attacks on several occasions. Under Turkey's mandate, the PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization, as is the case with the EU and the USA. Turkey frequently undertakes military operations against the PKK, whose headquarters are located in the Kandil Mountains in northern Iraq, and against the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG in Syria, which is regarded as an offshoot of the PKK by Ankara.

