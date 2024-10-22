Turkey is facilitating the liberation of PKK chief Öcalan

For a long time, Abdullah Öcalan, the head of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has been confined and kept in solitude. Not much information about him is publicly available. Recently, the Turkish administration proposes the idea of releasing Öcalan - although this would only happen if specific conditions are met.

A prominent supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Devlet Bahçeli, suggested the possibility of Granting Öcalan clemency and setting him free. If Öcalan publicly denounces terrorism and disbands his organization, the path to his release could be clear, Bahçeli announced in the Turkish parliament.

Bahçeli, who leads the extreme-right MHP party, has traditionally been an advocate for a stern stance against the PKK, which has been advocating for an independent state in southeastern Turkey since 1984. The reason for his unexpected shift in position could be President Erdoğan trying to alter the constitution, requiring the support of the pro-Kurdish DEM party in parliament.

The proposed amendment would enable Erdoğan to continue in power without any term limits. Under the current constitution, he would be barred from running again, unless elections are held early before the conclusion of the current legislative term.

Erdoğan talks about "a significant moment"

Following Bahçeli's statements, Erdoğan declared that their coalition had created a "critical moment" that should not be squandered for personal gain. It's essential to comprehend that terrorism has no place within the borders of Turkey. Erdoğan has governed Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and later as president after pushing for a transition to a presidential system.

The pro-Kurdish DEM responded favorably to the Öcalan-related remarks, with DEM co-chair Tuğba Hezer Öztürk expressing hope that "the isolation be lifted, let Mr. Öcalan speak, and let us all observe what he has to say."

The PKK's revolt has resulted in the deaths of countless individuals. Turkey and its Western allies classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.

