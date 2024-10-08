Skip to content
Turkey declares the departure of its citizens from Lebanon on a Wednesday

Ongoing Clash in the Middle Eastern Region

Fluttering Turkish flags can be seen in Istanbul. The ISE 100 index has attained a new peak, yet inflation persists.

Turkey's government is planning to evacuate around 2,000 of its residents from Lebanon. Two Turkish warships are scheduled to leave from the port in Mersin's southern province on Tuesday, as per the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Ankara. These ships are expected to reach Beirut on Wednesday and help in the evacuation of Turkish citizens.

There are around 14,000 Turkish nationals registered with the Turkish consulate in Lebanon. With the worsening safety situation in the country, Turkish officials have reportedly drawn up plans to rescue their fellow citizens.

Recently, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had set up rules for rescuing citizens from foreign countries. Turkey is reportedly collaborating with nearly 20 countries to arrange the necessary measures.

Amid the heightening unrest in the region, various nations have started evacuating their citizens from Lebanon. Last week, Britain and Canada hired commercial aircraft to transport their citizens who wished to depart. Germany has already airlifted its citizens out of Lebanon as well.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry's announcement about setting up rules for citizen rescues from foreign countries has been prompted by the worsening safety situation in Lebanon. The evacuation of around 2,000 Turkish residents from Lebanon, as planned by the Turkish government, is a testament to this necessity.

