Turkey and Serbia initiate advanced stage of military collaboration.

Turkey and Serbia have moved forward in their military collaboration, as declared by their leaders after a conference. Erdogan, Turkey's president, described the current state of Turkey-Serbia relations as "golden," speaking at a joint press conference with Serbia's president, Vucic, in Belgrade. Vucic, in response, praised the growing partnership between Serbia and a significant power like Turkey.

Erdogan visited Belgrade as part of a brief trip through the Balkans, having just left Albania. This marked his fourth journey to the Balkan nation since 2017, a period during which both countries redefined their relationship, which had historically been strained by centuries of Ottoman influence.

However, their relationship was once again challenged in 2023, when Serbia opposed the sale of Turkish Bayraktar drones to Kosovo. Kosovo, a predominantly ethnic Albanian region that declared independence in 2008, is not recognized as an independent nation by Serbia, which considers it a province. The conflict over Kosovo, with its Muslim majority and strong ties to Turkey, remains a pressing issue.

Regardless, it seems that Turkey-Serbia relations are on the mend. Vucic stated at the press conference that Serbia had recently resumed export permits for Turkey, following a lengthy hiatus. Meanwhile, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's strengths in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles as a key focus of their reconciliation.

During his previous visit to Albania, Erdogan promised a substantial donation of combat drones to the Albanian government and attended the grand opening of a Turkish-funded mosque in Tirana. It appears that Serbia is also interested in expanding its drone arsenal: in February, Vucic unveiled the latest military acquisitions of the Serbian army, including Chinese drones. At that time, he announced that a "domestically manufactured" combat drone would be available by the end of 2024.

Erdogan commented in Belgrade, "Serbia has its own strengths today, and so do we." Both nations value these abilities as those of "two friendly nations." Erdogan also emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Balkans and urged a cautious approach to the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

