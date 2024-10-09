Skip to content
Turkey additionally restricts access to Discord platform.

Utilizing multiple communication platforms concurrently for versatile communication: Over 75% of users adopt this method.

"Yesterday, similarly to Russia, Turkey moved to restrict Discord's online services. The Turkish Ministry of Justice justified this action as a means to safeguard young minds from digital exploitation, as stated on a recent Wednesday briefing.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc expressed their commitment to shielding their kids and youth from hazardous and crooked material disseminated through social media and the web, via the digital hub X.

Discord, a renowned USA-built platform with a significant following among gaming enthusiasts, boasts a user base of 150 million active participants worldwide. Often labeled as a substitute to platforms like X and Facebook, Discord's popularity continues to grow.

Previously, in August, Discord's video game platform counterpart, Roblox, was blocked in Turkey. Minister Tunc attributed this decision to the proliferation of material that could potentially encourage child abuse on the platform. In the same month, Instagram's services were suspended in Turkey for a brief period, mainly due to suspicions of censorship and the propagation of inappropiate content.**

Earlier this week, Russia imposed a ban on Discord. Roskomnadzor, the nation's media watchdog, claimed the ban was necessary to hinder Discord from being misused for 'terrorist' and 'extremist' activities."

