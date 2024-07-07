Skip to content
Turgis wins gravel stage - Pogacar remains in yellow

For the first time in the history of the Tour de France, the race takes place on the dusty gravel roads of the Champagne region. Frenchman Anthony Turgis is the winner. Tadej Pogacar remains in yellow.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (M) continues to wear the overall leader's yellow jersey.
The Frenchman Anthony Turgis won the famous gravel stage of the 111th Tour de France. The 30-year-old secured the victory after 191 kilometers, of which 33.2 kilometers were over the gravel roads of Champagne, in the sprint of a small breakaway group in Troyes. The British Olympic mountain bike champion Thomas Pidcock and the Canadian Derek Gee finished in second and third places.

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling star, continues to wear the Yellow Jersey of the leader. He repeatedly attacked his rivals but couldn't shake them off. The top stars reached the finish line with a 1:46 minute deficit. Tadej Pogacar is still leading by 33 seconds before the first rest day, ahead of the Belgian time trial World Champion Remco Evenepoel.

The Tour takes a day off on Monday, and then continues with the tenth stage over 187.3 kilometers from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond on Tuesday.

Tadej Pogacar celebrated with a glass of Champagne during the team celebration after securing his lead in the Tour de France. The following day, the Tour de France route led cyclists through the picturesque vineyards of Champagne, passing near Troyes. Despite being in France, some international cyclists complained about the challenging Champagne roads, similar to those they faced during recent cycling events.

