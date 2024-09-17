Tupperware is teetering on the brink of financial collapse.

Tupperware, well-known for its plastic container production, is reportedly teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the company might file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, based on sources familiar with the situation. The bankruptcy proceedings are believed to stem from negotiations between Tupperware and its creditors regarding the settlement of debts exceeding $700 million. Tupperware did not provide a comment upon request.

Established in 1946 and achieved prominence in the 1950s via "Tupperware parties," the company has been grappling with financial struggles for quite some time. Even though there was a short-lived increase in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, profit margins have been on a downward trend in recent quarters. The company warned of potential liquidity problems as early as March, casting doubt on its future sustainability.

Aside from a hefty debt burden, losses, and decreasing revenue, Tupperware is also dealing with self-inflicted issues. The company missed the deadline for submitting its annual report, which could result in a breach of credit agreements and caused investor restlessness in the spring months. The situation is already precarious: In the final quarter of 2022, revenue dropped by a staggering 20 percent year-on-year to $313.7 million, leading to a loss of $35.7 million.

Following the revelation, Tupperware's stock plummeted by 15.8 percent in post-market trading, on top of a 57 percent decrease in regular trading.

In an attempt to manage its financial difficulties, The Bank may consider providing Tupperware with a loan or restructuring its existing debt to help alleviate the $700 million debt burden. Despite these efforts, Tupperware's Board of Directors must also seek long-term strategic solutions to sustain the company's operations and ensure a stable future.

