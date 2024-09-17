Tupperware is teetering on the brink of financial collapse.

Tupperware, famed for its plastic containers, is reportedly teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. As per Bloomberg's sources, the company might file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week. The reason behind this is the long-standing financial struggles with a staggering debt of over $700 million. The dealings to tackle this debt have been the subject of intense negotiations between Tupperware and its lenders.

The corporate giant, established in 1946, gained notoriety in the 1950s through its Tupperware parties. However, the company has been battling financial turbulence for quite some time now. Even though there was a slight revenue upsurge during the COVID-19 pandemic, sales have been slumping in the recent quarters. By March, the company had expressed concerns about liquidity issues and appeared uncertain about its survival.

Tupperware is not only grappling with high debts and mounting losses, but is also plagued with internal issues. The company missed its deadlines for filing its annual report, leading to potential breaches of credit agreements, which sent waves of panic among the shareholders back in the spring. Businesses have been dismal as well; during the last quarter of 2022, revenue dropped by a grim 20% compared to the same period the previous year, amounting to $313.7 million. The company incurred a loss of $35.7 million overall.

Investors reacted by selling off Tupperware stocks by 15.8% during after-hours trading, following a 57% loss during the regular trading session, upon hearing this news.

The economic turbulence facing Tupperware has led to concerns about its long-term survival in the market. Despite the challenges, the ailing economy has also impacted the company's sales, with revenues decreasing significantly in recent quarters.

