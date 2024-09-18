Skip to content
Tupperware Corporation files for financial insolvency

Tupperware Corporation, renowned for its kitchen staple food containers in the United States, has initiated bankruptcy proceedings.

Tupperware's main headquarters situated in Florida, United States, captured in September 2020.
"For quite some time now, our business has been facing significant difficulties due to the tough economic conditions outside," expressed Laurie Ann Goldman, the president and CEO of Tupperware, in a statement released late on Tuesday.

"This predicament forced us to delve into numerous potential strategies and ultimately, we chose this path as the most suitable. Our goal is to gain necessary adaptability as we work towards transitioning into a company that prioritizes digital operations and leverages technology."

