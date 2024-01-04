Shareholders - Tui decides on departure from London Stock Exchange

Tui, the world's largest travel group, is putting its shareholders to the vote on whether to withdraw from the London Stock Exchange. At the beginning of December, the management had already held out the prospect of moving the Tui share listing from London back to Frankfurt on the occasion of the presentation of its financial figures. The share could then possibly return to the mid-cap index, the MDax. The response from shareholders to a delisting in London was positive, according to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on February 13. A vote is therefore to be held at the virtual meeting.

Unlike a few years ago, three quarters of Tui shares are now owned and traded in Germany, said CFO Mathias Kiep at the beginning of December. Several investors had recently suggested a change in the stock exchange listing. Tui had moved the listing of the share to London after the merger with the former tour operator subsidiary Tui Travel around nine years ago.

From the point of view of Tui's management, a listing only in Germany would reduce costs and bring further advantages, for example in complying with EU rules on the ownership and control of airlines. A delisting in London would have to be approved by the shareholders with a majority of three quarters of the votes.

Source: www.stern.de