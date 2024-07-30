- Tuesday TV tips

20:15, ARD, Die Kanzlei: The Value of Life, Legal Drama

Isa (Sabine Postel) gets involved with "The Bridge Builders", a charity organization for the homeless and needy. There, she not only meets the charming head Henning Bienert (Wolfgang Maria Bauer), but also someone who needs her legal support. Dr. Wilhelmy (Harald Maack), another supporter of "The Bridge Builders", is being sued because he is keeping a patient alive. The woman needs to be ventilated and fed artificially after a bronchitis.

20:15, ZDFneo, Das Quartett - Deadly Delivery, Crime

"The Quartet" investigates the murder of a package delivery man who worked for an online retailer. Diab Essa is found stabbed on the conveyor belt in the logistics center. Initial suspicions fall on the staff of the modern company. Area manager Sarah Graf (Alina Levshin) makes contradictory statements. A new dimension of the case becomes clear when Maike Riem (Anja Kling), Pia Walther (Annika Blendl), Christoph Hofherr (Shenja Lacher) and Linus Roth (Anton Spieker) discover that Diab had contact with a convicted IS returnee, Melissa Kurtz (Anke Retzlaff), on his route.

20:15, RTL, Raue - The Restaurant Rescuer, Docu-soap

Tim and Katharina visit a family in Saarbrücken who are in conflict. Irini wants to take over the family-run restaurant "To Steki", but her family does not support her. Mother Anastasia and Uncle Dafi have doubts about Irini's abilities, even though they want her to take over the restaurant. Tim brings order to the kitchen while Katharina, besides the renovation work, also boosts Irini's self-confidence.

20:15, 3Sat, Die Bestatterin - Death Pays All Debts, Provincial Comedy

Lisa Taubenbaum (Anna Fischer) returns to her home village on the Swabian Alb after her mother's unexplained accidental death. Together with her father Alfons (Hartmut Volle) and her brother Hannes (Frederik Bott), she wants to continue running the family's struggling funeral home. Suddenly, two deaths occur: the local bank manager accidentally shoots himself while hunting, and Grandma Wertbacher apparently dies of a heart attack. But what do the strangulation marks on her neck mean?

20:15, Tele 5, Die Stockholm Story - Beloved Hostage, Thriller

Stockholm, 1973: Lars (Ethan Hawke) robs a bank in the Swedish capital wearing a long-haired wig, sunglasses, and a leather jacket, taking the occupants hostage. It becomes clear that he is more interested in the release of his imprisoned friend Gunnar (Mark Strong) than in money. After the police bring Gunnar to the bank as agreed, the story takes a new turn: Between Lars and his hostages, especially the bank employee Bianca (Noomi Rapace), a personal and even intimate relationship develops that fascinates not only Sweden but the whole world.

