Tuchel was impressed by the British casting for the movie.

The recruitment of Thomas Tuchel as the fresh coach for the English national football squad is finalized. The FA has announced that the 51-year-old will assume charge as the main boss of the Three Lions starting January 1, 2025, and guide them towards the 2026 World Cup.

Driven out of Bayern, the anticipated rescuer in the realm: Thomas Tuchel is poised to assist England in securing its initial major trophy since Wembley 1966 and bring an end to "60 years of agony." "I am incredibly honored to be chosen to guide the English national team," Tuchel stated, expressing his long-standing affinity towards football in the nation and the remarkable experiences it has offered him. He described it as a "privileged opportunity." His contract with the FA commences on January 1, with the duration yet undisclosed. As in Munich, Anthony Barry will serve as his assistant.

FA President Mark Bullingham is "thrilled to have secured one of the world's top-tier coaches" in Tuchel. Following Gareth Southgate's resignation, Tuchel "impressed significantly" with his extensive experience and zest. Tuchel and his crew are committed to "completely concentrating on providing us the best chance to triumph in the 2026 World Cup," vowing to "do everything to make England victorious and make the fans proud." He is excited to "collaborate with this exceptional and skilled group of players."

Tuchel's contract with Bayern, set to end in 2025, was terminated prematurely, and he departed Munich during the summer following a title-less season. According to "Sport Bild," honorary president Uli Hoeneß even deemed Tuchel's tenure at the club a "disaster" at a recent staff meeting.

However, Tuchel enjoys a positive reputation on the island since his time at Chelsea: "Football is returning home," even the Sun headlines in German. Tuchel is the first German manager of the Three Lions and the third foreigner to assume the role after Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001-2006) and Fabio Capello (2007-2012). The FA has been hunting for a new main coach since Southgate's departure after the Euro final defeat to Spain. Lee Carsley, the former U21 coach, had served as the interim manager.

However, Tuchel is not welcomed with open arms everywhere on the island. The Daily Mail wrote, "England must remain English from the last man in the shirt. We don't need a Thomas Tuchel, we need a patriot who puts the country first, second, and third." The coach should be "someone who (...) is acquainted with the best and worst of our country."

The Sun, however, retorted: "English football should warmly welcome back the most explosive, dynamic, captivating, and remarkably tall and lanky coach ever to captivate the Premier League." Tuchel possesses "all the qualities to become a typical English manager. Tactical acumen, drive, energy, experience – and a complicated love life." This refers to rumors that surfaced during Tuchel's time at Chelsea.

At Chelsea, the former coach of Mainz 05 served as the team manager from January 2021 to September 2022, astonishingly winning the Champions League with the club in 2021. Alongside Tuchel, Pep Guardiola was also mentioned in English media for the position with the Three Lions. However, the Spaniard is still contracted to Manchester City until the conclusion of the season. Tuchel, on the other hand, was rumored to be the successor to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but his new role is now even more prominent.

Tuchel's affinity towards English football is evident, as he expressed his excitement about returning to manage the Three Lions. Despite the controversy surrounding some fans' views on foreign managers, Tuchel's impressive record at Chelsea has earned him a lot of admiration.

Soccer fans in England are eager to see how Tuchel's coaching style will help the national team, especially in their pursuit of glory in the 2026 World Cup. With his experience and success in managing top teams, Tuchel's appointment is seen as a major boost to England's hopes of breaking their long-standing trophy drought in soccer.

