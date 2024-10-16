Tuchel views his job as a chance to prove his worth to his critics

With a grin on his face and a strut in his step, Thomas Tuchel sauntered into the press room at hallowed Wembley Stadium. He pulled out a couple of sheets of paper from his dark jacket, ready to make his debut as the future coach of England's national team - and with a playful jab at his critics.

"Apologies, I merely possess a German passport," the 51-year-old chuckled, addressing those who had hoped for an Englishman to fill the most prestigious coaching position in the self-proclaimed cradle of football.

As the first German and only the third foreign coach to don the Three Lions jersey after Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, Tuchel understands that he'll need to overcome initial skepticism when he takes office on January 1, 2025. That's why he consistently uses "we" and "ours" - just like in his declared goal for the end of his initially contract-bound 18-month stint: "We'll do our utmost to make our dream a reality in America."

He had already pledged this to the fans earlier. "We aim to strive for a second star on our jersey," he said in an Instagram video message. England's longing for their first major title since the 1966 World Cup is both a challenge and a motivation for Tuchel. He dreams of leading England to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada and finally ending "60 years of hurt" (60 years of agony). What else is required, other than the already existing top-tier squad? "Fortune and momentum," Tuchel responded.

The national anthem is an emotional topic

Then what? Tuchel isn't thinking about the 2028 European Championship, where England is a co-host. "We'll see what transpires in 2026 and then we'll see," he said. He hasn't yet made up his mind about singing the "deeply moving" English national anthem either.

However, it's clear that interim coach Lee Carsley will still lead the team with captain Harry Kane in the two remaining Nations League games in November against Greece and Ireland. Afterwards, he will return to the U21s. Tuchel assures that he doesn't wish to interfere with Carsley's work and also praises his predecessor Gareth Southgate. "We will continue to build on what Gareth and the FA have built, and perhaps we can contribute something to help us achieve our goal."

At least, Tuchel knows how to win trophies. He's won national titles with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but his most successful stint was with a Premier League club: With Chelsea, he won the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup in 2021. Because of his time at Chelsea, he feels "personally invested in football in this country for a long time," he said, "and it's already provided me with some unforgettable moments."

Prince William has already pledged his support for Tuchel. "Thomas, we wish you luck and are all behind you!" the British heir apparent wrote on the X platform. The 42-year-old sees "exciting times" ahead for the Three Lions with "a new generation of talented players and a new manager at the helm."

Not everyone will welcome the first German to the highest coaching position in the "home of football" with open arms. "I'm fiercely patriotic and believe we should have an English coach," said coaching legend Harry Redknapp on Sky Sports. A "Daily Mail" commentary spoke of a "dark day for England," stating: "England must be English from the first to the last man on the field. We don't need a Thomas Tuchel; we need a patriot for whom the country comes first, second, and third."

Former national team player Rio Ferdinand holds a different view. "You want the best," said the 45-year-old in a YouTube video. Tuchel could convince skeptics with a title, according to Ferdinand: "If he wins, he's immortal." Tuchel himself asked fans for a fair chance. "Hopefully, I can convince them, show and prove that I'm proud to be England's coach and will do everything I can to live up to this responsibility."

"A fantastic individual"

The association, following Southgate's eight-year tenure which ended following the Euro final loss to Spain, was searching for a new head coach. According to media reports, there were even informal discussions with Pep Guardiola in the summer. However, the Spaniard would not have been available until at least the end of his current contract with Manchester City in late June 2025 at the earliest. Jürgen Klopp and Graham Potter were also reportedly on the list of potential candidates.

However, the decision ultimately fell on Tuchel, who will also be joined by his long-term assistant Anthony Barry on the English national team. Now he'll share a reunion with Harry Kane, as they both worked together at Bayern. "He's an excellent coach and a fantastic personality," Kane said before the official confirmation by the association, via Sky.

