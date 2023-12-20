Bundesliga - Tuchel on the shutdown: "Always extremely unhappy"

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is preoccupied with the issue of releasing players for the Africa and Asian Cups. It has always been "extremely unfortunate" to have to release players for these competitions in the middle of the season, said Tuchel. "That's why we will deal with it and find solutions." Munich are likely to be affected with defender Minjae Kim (South Korea), full-back Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

In Mazraoui 's case, a torn muscle bundle in his left calf could delay his nomination. "If he's not there, we'll probably miss him too," said Tuchel, referring to his current injury.

The Bayern coach referred to the most recent home game against VfB Stuttgart (3:0) on Sunday, where Munich's personnel situation was already tight due to short-term absences. "Imagine if those two (Kim and Choupo-Moting) had still been missing. Then I don't know if it would have been possible to put in the performance."

The secondments in January were a topic for him and sporting director Christoph Freund, explained Tuchel, "but not between me and the team." Freund admitted on ServusTV that he had done some preparatory work with a view to the upcoming transfer window. "We've already done a bit in the last few weeks," said Freund.

Honorary President Uli Hoeneß said: "We will certainly try not to pull anyone out of the hat on the last day like last year. We have time until the beginning or middle of January, and as I got to know Christoph, he will deliver."

For Tuchel, a primarily defensive-oriented midfielder is still important. Even if Aleksandar Pavlovic (19) from the second team has impressed recently due to a personnel shortage. The youngster will remain an integral part of the squad, "even if we sign another midfielder who we think might help our team in terms of profile and experience," explained Tuchel. "Nevertheless, it's important not to put too big a rucksack on him."

The Africa Cup takes place from January 13 to February 11, the Asian Cup from January 12 to February 10. During this phase, Munich will play six Bundesliga matches. On February 10, they will also host league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are also likely to have several players available.

