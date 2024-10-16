Tuchel encounters the most emotionally taxing predicament in the global realm of soccer.

England is on the hunt for a top-tier coach, and they've managed to secure one in Thomas Tuchel. His assignment is clear and daunting - he's tasked with ending England's title drought in the birthplace of football. The circumstances are favorable.

Tuchel's reputation remains unscathed even after his turbulent stint at Bayern Munich. He finds a challenge that's both massive and appealing, as he takes over as coach of the "Three Lions", the English national football team, although an official confirmation is yet to come. His mandate stretches up until the 2026 World Cup. However, the individual prowess of the team's superstars has failed to translate into title glory for decades. England's team and country have been mired in a title slump, suffering from 58 years of anguish.

England last tasted triumph in 1966. They became world champions in their home country, with assistance from the Wembley goal. Since then, they've been chasing that elusive title. This summer, they came close again. At the European Championship in Germany, they reached the final, leaving their own fans astonished. Gareth Southgate, their coach, introduced a style of football so displeasing that it momentarily pacified the anger of the fans towards the "shithole" Gelsenkirchen.

When the Lion Unleashes its Wrath

Southgate took a brief pause after the lost final against Spain and then decided to step down. His tenure was not unsuccessful, with EM final 2024, EM final 2021, WM semi-final 2018. However, the English did not warm up to this coach who once symbolized failure - as a player, he missed the crucial penalty against Germany in the 1996 European Championship semi-final in front of his home crowd. Andreas Möller scored instead, celebrated victoriously, and left an indelible mark on the fans.

Germany's victorious pose is what the English now dream of from Tuchel. Swiftly, circumstances conspired. Tuchel is slated to debut at the Nations League game on November 14 in Greece. England had previously humiliated themselves against the outsiders in Wembley just a few days before. The unfortunate former U21 coach Lee Carsley expressed his thoughts afterwards, hinting at the departure of this enigma of world football. Once again, the question arose - what is ailing this incredibly talented team that Southgate was never able to fully answer? It often seemed as if he was keeping the ravenous lion on a leash, preventing it from unleashing its full fury.

One wonders what England's fearsome predator can accomplish when it's allowed to hunt without obstruction. Tuchel now faces this colossal task. Just a few months after his trying spell at Bayern Munich, which never afforded him a moment's rest. Tuchel, the eternal restless one, had kept the record champion on its toes. Interestingly, the coach is following in the footsteps of his predecessor in Munich, Julian Nagelsmann. He too took on the complex task of rescuing the crisis-ridden German national team from their deep abyss. The initial steps were rocky, but Nagelsmann gradually gained momentum and has since crafted a team that appears to have few insurmountable obstacles.

Harry Kane is on Cloud Nine

Can Tuchel replicate a similar success story? The starting conditions are certainly promising, despite the team's poor performance. But what potential does the coach have? He can construct a formidable team around the world-class Jude Bellingham, with Declan Rice, whom he heavily pursued as Munich coach. With the prodigious Phil Foden and the cunning Bukayo Saka. And with his untitled former player Harry Kane. What a lineup that would be. Kane was already ecstatic about the prospect of a renewed collaboration before the announcement. He raved about the "fantastic coach" and "fantastic person" Tuchel.

This exhilarating deal is not just welcomed by the media. The "Sun" insists: "English football should welcome back the most explosive, dynamic, charismatic, and absurdly tall and lanky coach who has ever lit up the Premier League." The "Daily Mail" counters: "England must be English to the very core. We need a patriot for whom country comes first, second, and third. (...) The coach should be someone who is rooted in the football culture of this country, someone who is familiar with its best and worst traits."

An Engrossing Affair

However, the English are also taking a gamble with the native Swabian. Tuchel has no experience as a national coach before. The approach is different, there's minimal time with the team. Furthermore, Tuchel is not known for his diplomatic nature. When things go against the grain, he openly opposes them. This didn't sit well in Dortmund, nor in Paris and at FC Chelsea. Even in Munich, they had their reservations when Tuchel once again publicly fiercely criticized the club. When a brief debate arose around the record champion about potentially reversing the separation from Tuchel due to good performance and lack of alternatives, the powerful presence from Tegernsee, Uli Hoeneß, swiftly knocked Tuchel back into his place, causing significant damage to his coaching spirit.

This partnership holds a certain charm, a captivating allure. Tuchel finds himself in an exclusive club, being the third foreigner to hold the team manager position. Preceding him are Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001-2006) and Fabio Capello (2007-2012). His standing on the island is commendable, with him even being a top contender for Manchester United if Erik ten Hag were to get sacked.

Tuchel's talents are indisputable. He's now been blessed with an array of top-tier global players. Other than France, perhaps no other nation boasts as much elite and promising talent as England – albeit not in all positions. The depth becomes more shallow as you progress down the lineup, with fewer world-class players being available. Nonetheless: Tuchel is tackling a challenge that is both mammoth and enticing. He stands a chance at becoming iconic. In England.





