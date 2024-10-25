Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNews

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins' quarterback, has been given the green light to come back and will take the field against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Miami's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been given the green light to participate in this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals after concluding his concussion recovery process, as confirmed by head coach Mike McDaniel in a press briefing on Friday.

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
Miami's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who resumed training with the Miami Dolphins this past week,...
Miami's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who resumed training with the Miami Dolphins this past week, endured his latest concussion on September 12th.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins' quarterback, has been given the green light to come back and will take the field against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Following the necessary procedures and having the opportunity to interact with him, leading to a meeting with an independent medical professional who declared him fit, McDaniel stated. "He's out of the recovery process."

Tagovailoa rejoined the Dolphins practice during the midweek following a prolonged break due to his latest concussion, which he sustained during an October 12 encounter against the Buffalo Bills in the second week of the season. He was listed on the injured reserve and was eligible for game participation if he completed the recovery process.

The Dolphins endured a 1-3 stretch in his absence, with their offense scoring a league-worst 8.75 points per game.

Tagovailoa's concussion in September occurred when, in pursuit of a first down, he was struck by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Despite the impact, Tagovailoa managed to leave the field under his own power. During a press briefing on Monday, the Miami QB acknowledged that he had been symptom-free since the next day.

During a press conference on Wednesday, McDaniel was asked about the reasons behind placing Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list given his claim of being symptom-free.

"We sought the counsel of experts whose area of specialty is the brain and head," McDaniel responded to the press. "Their advice was for him to rest and recover from this injury."

On Monday, Tagovailoa revealed that he would not don a Guardian Cap, a protective helmet cover, attributing his decision to personal preference. The Dolphins had previously confirmed to CNN that Tagovailoa wore the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID QB helmet, which, according to the NFL and NFL Players Association, is the safest helmet option for quarterbacks.

On Monday, Tagovailoa responded to concerns about his potential for re-injury.

"I value your concern,"Tagovailoa said to the reporters. "I truly do. I'm so passionate about this game that it's in my blood."

On the day before the announcement of Tagovailoa's clearance on Friday, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith was questioned about the impact of Tagovailoa's return on his job responsibilities.

"His return will bring much-needed familiarity, as he has spent two years with us and is well-versed in our playstyle and preparation," Smith said on Thursday. "Having a leader like him back in the mix is a tremendous boost for us, and we're all looking forward to Sunday."

Tagovailoa's return to full practice signified his completion of the recovery process in sports, as stated by McDaniel. The Dolphins' offense, struggling with low scoring during Tagovailoa's absence, is eager for his return to improve their performance.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hummels, Füllkrug, and their teammates are currently facing challenges following BVB's conclusion.
Sport

Hummels, Füllkrug, and their teammates are currently facing challenges following BVB's conclusion.

Hummels, Füllkrug, and their teammates are currently facing challenges following BVB's conclusion. In the scorching summer of 2024, Borussia Dortmund faces another turbulent phase. Multiple players are departing from the club, some unwillingly. A quintet is still grappling with form and fitness, deep into the 2024-2025 campaign. Among

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

An individual collects an "I've Voted" label following the submission of an early ballot at the...
Politics

A judicial official in the federal realm temporarily halts Virginia's pre-election action targeted at potentially non-citizen voters from its voter registration list.

A judge from the federal court inhibited a Virginian initiative on Friday, which eliminated voters from the state's database due to potential non-citizen status hints. The judge mandated the reinstatement of around 1,600 registrants who had previously been expunged under this procedure.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public