Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins' quarterback, has been given the green light to come back and will take the field against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Following the necessary procedures and having the opportunity to interact with him, leading to a meeting with an independent medical professional who declared him fit, McDaniel stated. "He's out of the recovery process."

Tagovailoa rejoined the Dolphins practice during the midweek following a prolonged break due to his latest concussion, which he sustained during an October 12 encounter against the Buffalo Bills in the second week of the season. He was listed on the injured reserve and was eligible for game participation if he completed the recovery process.

The Dolphins endured a 1-3 stretch in his absence, with their offense scoring a league-worst 8.75 points per game.

Tagovailoa's concussion in September occurred when, in pursuit of a first down, he was struck by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Despite the impact, Tagovailoa managed to leave the field under his own power. During a press briefing on Monday, the Miami QB acknowledged that he had been symptom-free since the next day.

During a press conference on Wednesday, McDaniel was asked about the reasons behind placing Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list given his claim of being symptom-free.

"We sought the counsel of experts whose area of specialty is the brain and head," McDaniel responded to the press. "Their advice was for him to rest and recover from this injury."

On Monday, Tagovailoa revealed that he would not don a Guardian Cap, a protective helmet cover, attributing his decision to personal preference. The Dolphins had previously confirmed to CNN that Tagovailoa wore the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID QB helmet, which, according to the NFL and NFL Players Association, is the safest helmet option for quarterbacks.

On Monday, Tagovailoa responded to concerns about his potential for re-injury.

"I value your concern,"Tagovailoa said to the reporters. "I truly do. I'm so passionate about this game that it's in my blood."

On the day before the announcement of Tagovailoa's clearance on Friday, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith was questioned about the impact of Tagovailoa's return on his job responsibilities.

"His return will bring much-needed familiarity, as he has spent two years with us and is well-versed in our playstyle and preparation," Smith said on Thursday. "Having a leader like him back in the mix is a tremendous boost for us, and we're all looking forward to Sunday."

Tagovailoa's return to full practice signified his completion of the recovery process in sports, as stated by McDaniel. The Dolphins' offense, struggling with low scoring during Tagovailoa's absence, is eager for his return to improve their performance.

