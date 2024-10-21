Tua Tagovailoa will still need to go through concussion protocol to play in this Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 26-year-old declared his decision to come back to football, acknowledging the public's unease about him getting hurt once more.

"I understand your concern," Tagovailoa shared with the press on Monday. "I truly do. I'm passionately in love with this game, and it's more than just my life."

Tagovailoa stated that he won't be using a Guardian Cap, adding that it's "a personal preference."

When asked about the risks involved in playing football after multiple concussions, Tagovailoa pondered, "What risks do we take every day when we head to work and risk a car crash?"

He elaborated: "Each time we all gear up, we all assume a risk of injury — whether it's a concussion, a broken bone, or even spraining an ankle by moving the wrong way in bed. There's always risk in anything, and I'm willing to roll the dice."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the medical experts deemed it safe for Tagovailoa to return to play.

"I don't meddle with timelines or attempt to overcook or predict. I rely on experts for career matters, and we're doing just that here," he stated.

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa must prioritize self-protection on the field.

"He now realizes he has a significant role in protecting the entire organization … and feels a tremendous duty to be on the field, which means protecting himself," McDaniel shared.

McDaniel also emphasized that Tagovailoa must be smart about interacting with contact.

"He needs to be cautious when engaging in physical contact to ensure he stays on the field. Even if it's for that crucial first down conversion, he can't forget about protecting himself," McDaniel concluded.

Tagovailoa sustained another concussion on September 12 when he dived for a first down and was hit by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa was able to leave the field under his own power after the collision.

During Tagovailoa's absence, the Dolphins managed a dismal 1-3 record, with their offense averaging a league-low 8.75 points per game.

