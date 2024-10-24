Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins' quarterback, engages in training exercises for the initial time after enduring another head injury.

Tagovailoa was all smiles during practice, with a noticeable excitement in the air. The Dolphins' star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, was buzzing, nearly tears of joy in his eyes. He remarked about having Tagovailoa back, stating it was like he was on the brink of tears.

Hill expressed that Tagovailoa looked sharp during the practice session.

"It's felt like old times," Hill said. "Me and him connected on some deep passes today, which had me feeling particularly good today. Just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, hearing his voice... He's a significant part of this team."

As for fantasy football league owners with Hill on their roster, the 30-year-old advised, "Time to party! We're back on the field, baby! Start me up this week!"

Despite Tagovailoa's return to the field, he has yet to clear the concussion protocol to participate in Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

On Monday, Tagovailoa addressed concerns over potential re-injury.

"I appreciate your concern," Tagovailoa said to the media. "I truly do. I'm completely devoted to this game, and my love for it runs deep."

Tagovailoa clarified that he will not use a Guardian Cap, the soft-shell helmet covering, claiming it is a personal choice. However, the team confirmed that he does wear the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID QB helmet, deemed to be the safest quarterback helmet according to NFL and NFL Players Association standards.

Running back Raheem Mostert revealed that the team had spoken with Tagovailoa about self-protection, particularly his sliding technique.

"We've been discussing this since his injury," Mostert said. "I've been telling him, 'You need to improve on your sliding.' He understands that he needs to be more mindful of his safety movements going forward. Only he can take control of those matters. We can advise him until we're blue in the face, but ultimately it's his decision."

On September 12, Tagovailoa suffered another concussion after diving for a first down and colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa managed to leave the field under his own power following the collision and reportedly felt symptom-free since the day after the injury.

Asked about Tagovailoa's placement on the reserve/Injured list despite reporting symptom-free, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained that the team consulted with numerous brain and head injury specialists.

"We aimed to maximize their expertise to ensure the proper care for his injury," McDaniel said. "The medical experts recommended a period of rest and recovery for his condition."

The NFL requires players diagnosed with concussions to follow a five-step process tailored to their history with concussions and injury risk before returning to practice or play. With Tagovailoa's eventual return, McDaniel expressed that it would be a significant milestone for the team.

"Having him back is a significant boon for our team," McDaniel said. "He serves as our captain and leader. During his absence, his influence on the team grew even stronger."

The Dolphins struggled during Tagovailoa's absence, with an offensive average of 8.75 points per game – the lowest in the league. McDaniel expressed hope that Tagovailoa would have a productive practice session so he could be cleared to play, ultimately leaving the final decision in the quarterback's hands.

"He's the one who controls his body and its recovery," McDaniel said, "and he's free to decide what's best for his career."

After guiding the Dolphins to the playoffs last season, Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $212.4 million.

Hill mentioned that the deep passes he and Tagovailoa connected on during practice really boosted his confidence."It was incredible to see how smoothly Tua navigated the offense and his communication skills were on point, just like old times."

