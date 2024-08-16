Dissertation - TU Chemnitz is investigating allegations of plagiarism against Voigt

The Technical University of Chemnitz is investigating plagiarism allegations against Thuringia's top CDU candidate, Mario Voigt. The university has initiated its process for suspected academic misconduct, as defined at the institution, and declined to provide a timeline for the investigation.

Austrian communications scientist Stefan Weber, known for his work as a plagiarism hunter, informed the TU Chemnitz via email that he had found 46 instances of plagiarism in Voigt's dissertation.

The CDU in Thuringia rejects the allegations. Voigt completed his promotion to the best of his knowledge and conscience, according to General Secretary Christian Herrgott. "It's no surprise that such discredited allegations from the past are being revived just days before the most important election in Thuringia's history. It's clear that the aim is to smear Mario Voigt," Herrgott explained.

Elections for a new state parliament in Thuringia will take place on September 1. Voigt aims to become Minister-President and move into the state chancellery. With his CDU, he is polling at around 21 to 23 percent, placing him second behind the AfD. He is well ahead of the incumbent Left party led by Bodo Ramelow, which has slipped to fourth place following the formation of the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance.

