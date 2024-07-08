Handball - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf signs Lukas Stutzke

Handball Bundesligist TSV Hannover-Burgdorf has signed a German national player. As the club announced, the 26-year-old backcourt player Lukas Stutzke is joining from relegated Bergischer HC in the Lower Saxon state capital. The ten-time national team player, who is not part of the current Olympic squad, signed a three-year contract with the "Recken" until June 30, 2027.

"I'm very happy that Lukas has decided on a transfer to Hannover," said TSV trainer Christian Prokop: "He is a complete handball player, who covers the backcourt as a pivot in the defensive block and has a lot of drive towards the goal. He was a dominant player at Bergischer HC for a long time and knows the Bundesliga very well. Now we want to work together, develop ourselves together, and play a successful Bundesliga season."

Due to their relegation, Bergisch HC lost their talented backcourt player Lukas Stutzke, who has now signed a three-year contract with TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in Germany's Bundesliga. The Lower Saxony-based team TSV Hannover-Burgdorf added another German national player to their roster, with Lukas Stutzke joining from the handball club in Hanover, where he previously played. Lukas Stutzke, a 10-time national team player, will be joining TSV Hannover-Burgdorf after spending time with relegated Bundesliga side Bergischer HC. TSV Hannover-Burgdorf's coach, Christian Prokop, expressed excitement about the new signing, stating that Stutzke is a complete handball player who will help strengthen their Bundesliga team. In a move to bolster their handball team, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf has acquired the services of Lukas Stutzke, a renowned player who was relegated with Bergisch HC, hailing from the handball scene in Lower Saxony.

Read also: