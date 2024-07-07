Soccer Bundesliga - TSG starts without new additions - "Zero point zero nervous"

Soccer Bundesligist TSG 1899 Hoffenheim started the season preparation with the first training session. Around 3:15 PM, trainer Pellegrino Matarazzo called his players to the training ground in Zuzenhausen for the first time. Familiar sounds from the EM, such as "Major Tom" by Peter Schilling, echoed from the boxes. The team did not have any major new signings, as TSG had not been very active on the transfer market so far.

"We're at zero point zero, I'm not nervous," said Sportchef Alexander Rosen with a shining sun. "We have one or two new signings that nobody sees. We have real high hopes for one or two young players," explained Rosen, whose TSG will play internationally in the coming season.

The employee is optimistic that another successful year will follow. "I'm generally more of a positive person. The weather is good, the spectators are here: I don't have many reasons to be in a bad mood here," said Rosen. Matarazzo shared the same sentiment. "My first impression is very good. The break was long enough for us to really recover. The energy was there, just as a trainer imagines it," he said.

Exciting development with Beier

Maximilian Beier's personality is likely to be particularly exciting, who has developed rapidly within a year and attracted attention with his strong season and EM participation. "Few have developed as quickly within a year. These spectacular developments are only possible if there is room. I can't say for sure that he'll play the whole season with us. I can only say that there are always moments when you think: That can't be stopped. The moment isn't here yet," said Rosen.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, a notable Soccer Bundesliga team, commenced their pre-season preparation with a training session in Zuzenhausen at 3:15 PM. The air resonated with familiar sounds from the EM, such as "Major Tom" by Peter Schilling, as the team gathered for their first session. Despite being less active in the Transfer market, TSG Hoffenheim has a few planned new additions to their squad, according to Sportchef Alexander Rosen. Training sessions in Baden-Württemberg are vital for the team as they gear up for the upcoming Soccer Bundesliga season. Peter Schilling's iconic tune set the tone for the intense training sessions, which the TSG Hoffenheim players attended with energy and focus. As a part of their pre-season preparation, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim from Germany held a strategically essential training session in their home ground Zuzenhausen. Maximilian Beier, a young player who showed remarkable growth over the past year, is Another promising new addition to the TSG Hoffenheim squad, said Rosen.

Read also: