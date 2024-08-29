- TSG manager Matarazzo is eagerly anticipating a "fiery test".

Hoffenheim's boss, Matarazzo, is hyped for their inaugural road trip of the season versus Frankfurt on Saturday (3:30 PM CET, airing on Sky). "This is an exhilarating task," he stated. He considers the Frankfurt arena as "fiercely charged," capable of pushing a team to their limits. He stressed the significance of solidarity among his squad for them to shine in Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim has been quite active in the transfer market recently, snagging two defenders: Gendrey from Italian Serie A team US Lecce and Hranac from Czech Republic's Viktoria Pilsen.

Matarazzo: A Bigger Squad is a Game Changer

Matarazzo commended his team's expanded roster, stating, "We now have a definitely larger squad, which is always a plus." He had previously highlighted the team's requirements and role models for certain positions, and he feels these have been somewhat addressed.

Matarazzo showed surprise at the club's substantial spending, commenting, "I'm not the one to enlighten you on the motives and how it all unfolded."

Prior to their encounter with Frankfurt, Hoffenheim will eagerly await the Europa League draw on Friday (1 PM CET). Potential adversaries include Manchester United and AS Roma. "It's thrilling. We can't wait," said Matarazzo.

