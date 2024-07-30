- TSG Hoffenheim also separates from Schwegler

The restructuring of the sporting leadership at Bundesliga football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim continues. The club announced that the contract of professional football director Primin Schwegler will be terminated prematurely in September, by mutual agreement. "We've achieved a lot together and I wish the entire club and, of course, the team all the best for the future," said the 37-year-old.

Just on Monday, Hoffenheim announced that they would immediately part ways with sporting director Alexander Rosen. Additionally, two other managing directors will also step down from the club's leadership.

In the meantime, Frank Kramer, the 52-year-old head of the club's youth department, will take over the sporting leadership on an interim basis. Schwegler himself was a professional player for the TSG, playing 59 games for the club between 2014 and 2017. The Swiss returned to Hoffenheim as a functionary in January 2023.

The premature departure of Primin Schwegler from his role as professional football director at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has caused some turbulence in the German Bundesliga club's leadership. Despite his departure, Schwegler's contributions to Hoffenheim's success will be remembered during their upcoming matches in the German Bundesliga.

