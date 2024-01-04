Skip to content
Tschentscher praises internal border controls: Noticeable in Hamburg

Back in October, Hamburg was already saying that there was hardly any capacity left to accommodate refugees. According to Mayor Tschentscher, this is still the case. But at least one fear has not materialized.

 and  Wendy Allen
The internal border controls ordered by the Federal Ministry of the Interior to combat smuggling and irregular migration are making themselves felt in Hamburg, according to Mayor Peter Tschentscher. "The activities of the Federal Ministry of the Interior are very effective. The sharp increase in migration feared for the winter months has not materialized," the SPD politician told the German Press Agency.

In mid-October, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser initially notified the EU Commission of controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland for ten days. These have since been extended until March 15, 2024. "Temporary internal border controls will also continue to take place at the German-Austrian border and will currently run until May 11, 2024," announced the SPD-led Federal Ministry of the Interior in mid-December. Border controls are not actually planned within the Schengen area and must be reported to Brussels.

In October, Hamburg's Senator for Social Affairs, Melanie Schlotzhauer(SPD), said that the number of refugees arriving in the Hanseatic city was at 97 percent of capacity.

"It was a good decision by Ms. Faeser to introduce these measures at the German borders," said Tschentscher. "Unlike her predecessors, the Interior Minister has also campaigned very successfully in the EU for better control and management of immigration at Europe's external borders."

The capacities for public accommodation in Hamburg are still very much exhausted. "There are only a few places left in public accommodation," said Tschentscher. The Senate had pointed out early on "that we are reaching our limits when it comes to taking in and integrating refugees".

Nevertheless, the right to asylum must continue to be guaranteed and refugees who come to Germany for recognized asylum reasons must be well integrated, said the mayor. "However, this will only succeed if we reduce irregular migration - as the federal and state governments jointly decided last fall."

Federal Ministry of the Interior on border controls

Source: www.stern.de

