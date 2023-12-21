Skip to content
Tschentscher hopes for the promotion of a Hamburg club

For a long time it looked good for Hamburg to win the fall championship in the 2nd Bundesliga. Kiel prevented that. But Hamburg's mayor considers something else to be more important anyway.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Peter Tschentscher (SPD), Hamburg's first mayor, speaks during an SPD state party conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) is not discouraged by the fact that the Hamburg soccer clubs missed out on the autumn championship in the 2nd Bundesliga. "The fall championship is not the decisive result of a season," he told the German Press Agency. "I continue to hope that either St. Pauli or HSV, or perhaps both, will seize the opportunity to move up to the first division." In the politician's view, Hamburg belongs in the first division.

Until the city derby at the beginning of December, it looked as if the Hamburg clubs would decide the fall championship between themselves. But since then, both have dropped points - and Holstein Kiel have celebrated one victory after another. On the last matchday of the first half of the season, Kiel secured first place with a two-point lead because FC St. Pauli only drew. HSV spent the winter in third place.

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther confirmed that he was very optimistic that Holstein Kiel would make the leap into the Bundesliga. "We are also always optimistic," said Tschentscher in response. "But we have seen in recent years that forecasts are unreliable," added Hamburg's mayor. "And that's why we don't want to be too harsh in our expectations." However, he is certain that soccer fans throughout Hamburg would be delighted if one or even both clubs were to achieve promotion this year.

