Signa insolvency - Tschentscher: Hamburg equipped for an emergency at the Elbtower

According to Mayor Peter Tschentscher,Hamburg is prepared in the event of a total failure of the Elbtower investor Signa. "The likely scenario is not that nothing will happen for five years," the SPD politician told the German Press Agency. It is possible that the private investors will find a solution and continue building - as they have announced. "Even in insolvency proceedings, the city would secure its contractual rights." This would include a repurchase right, which the city would not have to implement immediately. This would leave sufficient time to examine the situation. "In the event of a repurchase, we would refund the original purchase price of 122 million euros, excluding interest and minus five million euros, and in return receive the property back."

Following the insolvency of Signa Holding and several smaller companies, Signa Prime Selection AG, which is responsible for the Elbtower, applied for debtor-in-possession restructuring proceedings on Thursday. According to the city development authority, it is the indirect parent of the purchasing company of the Elbtower property, Hamburg Elbtower Immobilien GmbH & Co KG, which has not yet become insolvent.

The Elbtower in the east of HafenCity is to be 245 meters high and will house offices, stores, galleries, restaurants and a viewing platform on the 55th floor, among other things. Completion is currently planned for 2025, with total costs estimated at around 950 million euros. However, the construction site has been at a standstill since October. According to the construction company Adolf Lupp from Nidda in Hesse, Signa, which has run into difficulties, has not paid invoices. Signa itself initially refused to comment on this when asked.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de