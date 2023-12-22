Tschentscher calls for solidarity with one another

Skip to content
 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Peter Tschentscher gives an interview in the town hall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hamburg's Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) has called for peaceful coexistence and solidarity in times of war and crisis. Christmas stands for this hope and confidence, he said in his video Christmas address published on Friday evening. "But there are some things that worry us: the military conflicts in the world, the political disputes in Germany and the high inflation that makes life more expensive." It takes strength and goodwill to find solutions "and to support all those who need help in these difficult times," said the SPD politician.

Tschentscher recalled last year, "when energy prices were at historic highs and we had great fears that we would not be able to heat our homes sufficiently in winter". In a short space of time, it was possible to become independent of Russian natural gas and get energy prices back under control. "So now we have to work again to solve the problems: together with united strength."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

