- Trump's vice presidential nominee, Vance, encounters disapproval from firefighters, being met with boos.

Democrat vice-presidential candidate's rival, J.D. Vance, faced some criticism during a gathering at the firefighters' union conference. Initial jeers from the crowd echoed at the commencement of his speech, but there were also applauds.

"Guess we've got supporters and detractors," the 40-year-old candidly declared at the event in the bustling East Coast city of Boston. "No problem. Hear me out, and I'll clear my stance," Vance added.

During his speech, the audience demonstrated a mix of reactions - cheers and jeers, for instance, when Vance boasted about being the most pro-worker Republican pair alongside Presidential candidate Trump. The previous day, Vance's competitor, Tim Walz, was welcomed with a warmer reception at the same conference.

Vance isn't exactly known for his mistake-free speeches during the election campaign.

Both Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are aiming to win union endorsements ahead of the presidential election on November 5. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is a major labor union in the United States, and they backed Democrats and President Joe Biden in the 2020 polls.

Struggling with low approval ratings, Trump's running mate Vance, was appointed in July. Vance often seems uncomfortable in campaign events. Recently, a video from a campaign event at a donut shop went viral, causing merriment. In the clip, the cashier initially declines to be recorded. When Vance mentions his ambition to be the Vice President of the USA, her response is nonchalant, "Alright."

Previously, clips emerged of Vance making disparaging remarks about childless women. In follow-up interviews, he provided defenses for his statements.

