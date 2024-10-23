Trump's previous top administrator expresses agreement with the 'fascist' classification and favors a 'dictatorial methodology'.

The daily newspaper revealed on Tuesday that during an interview, Kelly was questioned about whether the ex-president fits the description of a fascist. He responded by reciting a definition he found online.

"Alright, if we're going by the definition of fascism: It's a far-right, authoritarian, extremely nationalistic political ideology, marked by a powerful leader, a centralized government, military strength, oppression of opposition, and belief in a predetermined social order," Kelly said. "Yeah, from my perspective, those are the qualities he seems to favor for helming America."

Kelly went on to say that the former president leans towards the far-right, is authoritarian, and admires leaders who wield absolute power - traits that fall under the general definition of fascism.

The provocative statements originated from a senior Trump White House official in the run-up to Election Day, with Trump facing off against Vice President Harris in his attempt to reclaim the Oval Office, having asserted that the 2016 election was tainted by widespread fraud.

Donning a Trump campaign spokesperson hat, Steven Cheung dismissed Kelly's remarks as lies hatched by a failed aide suffering from an obsessive hatred for Trump, citing his impotence in his role as Chief of Staff and at present, grappling with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Kelly, along with other Trump allies, have sounded the alarm bell about Trump's approach to the presidency and his propensity to abuse power if given another chance.

Kelly confided in the Times, "He's always been persuaded that he's the most influential individual on the planet - 'power' in his mind being the capacity to make anyone do whatever he wants, whenever he desires, disregarding the fine print and regulations."

"He admired the way he could issue orders in his business, and the people shook in their boots and complied - without real concern for the legality of their actions," he added.

Kelly also suggested that Trump harbored a lack of understanding about the Constitution and the ideals that underpin the country, calling it a 'novel concept' to him that top government officials pledged allegiance to the Constitution above the president.

Kelly brought attention to Trump's recent rally speeches and interviews, where he voiced concerns about the 'enemy within' and even hinted at the possibility of employing the military against political adversaries.

"Even to intimate it for political gain - I believe it's extremely dangerous, let alone actually implementing it," Kelly said.

Finally, Kelly let slip that Trump had praised Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions, saying, "He's commented on numerous occasions that, 'Hey, you know, Hitler did some good things also.'"

Kelly's concerns about Trump's political leanings lead him to question if the ex-president fits the description of a fascist, as he displays traits such as authoritarianism and a strong belief in a predetermined social order. Despite dismissals from Trump supporters, Kelly and other allies continue to warn about the potential dangers of Trump's political ideology and actions.

Read also: