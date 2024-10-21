Trump's outrageous and explicit language soars to unprecedented heights

Top Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are leveraging Republican nominee Trump's peculiar antics to revitalize their campaign, labeling him as someone who "degrades" the presidency and exhibits signs of "madness." As Trump avoids one-on-one interviews and engages in quirky public appearances, Democrats suggest that he is unstable and experiencing cognitive decline, employing arguments previously leveled against President Biden. The Harris campaign quickly brought attention to Trump's comment about his age in the context of demanding cognitive tests.

Trump himself described Harris as a "sh*tty" vice president last weekend, began a rally with an inappropriate and lengthy story about golfer Arnold Palmer's anatomy, and defended his earlier threat to utilize the military against internal "enemies." House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, stated on CNN's "State of the Union" that the former president possessed no intention of using military force against citizens.

Trump's conduct does little to dissuade Harris' message that he is an "unreliable" man who could induce "grave consequences" if reelected, as both campaigns fight for the final undecided voters in a tight race.

Despite years of defying presidential decorum expectations, Trump's odd behavior seems to have provided him a sort of resistance to the repercussions that would otherwise end careers for other politicians. The twice-impeached and once-convicted ex-president's unconventional displays merely underscore his "anti-establishment aura" that appeals to millions of Americans who adore him.

Though his behavior may appear as a crumbling campaign under extreme pressure to some, the election's outcome may hinge on other issues.

In the presently level polls, Trump's actions have yet to disqualify him. He consistently ranks ahead in surveys when voters are asked about trust in managing high housing and grocery prices, and addressing immigration issues.

The Biden administration struggled to manage both issues politically, creating opportunities for their significance in the 2024 election. Administration officials consistently claimed that early inflation was "temporary" and the economy remained healthy, despite struggles faced by millions. Similarly, administration spokespeople were reluctant to categorize rising border crossings as a "crisis," though the asylum system was under strain. Border crossings and inflation have decreased substantially from their peaks, but the damage may already have been done. And Trump's supporters persist in viewing him as a vessel for their discontent with a system they believe has poorly served them.

Trump's behavior reveals the importance of the deadlocked election

The future of how to evaluate Trump's conduct lies with the voters.

The Harris campaign, initially focused on spreading joy, has now fully embraced Trump's rhetorical lapses.

Harris herself told Reverend Al Sharpton on MSNBC that "the United States president must establish a standard" for the nation and global community. "The impression of my opponent, the former president of the United States, degrades the office," she stated. Harris's running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, denounced Trump in Nebraska on Saturday as lacking the "stamina" to act as president and as someone more "deranged" than he was in 2016.

Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans who condone Trump's repeated lies, cheating, and disregard for the Constitution in a speech in Nevada on Sunday. He specifically condemned Trump for insulting dead service members, calling citizens "vermin," and characterizing opponents as "enemies within."

The most concerning of Trump's recent comments are his suggestions about utilizing the U.S. military or the National Guard against "domestic enemies," a common theme among authoritarian leaders. When pressed to explain who he was referring to, Trump repeatedly pointed to California Democratic reps. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, key figures in Trump's first impeachment.

Johnson, however, affirmed on "State of the Union" that Trump was referring to "dangerous and violent" groups attacking American citizens and property. CNN's Jake Tapper presented tape of Trump specifically referring to Schiff and Pelosi, yet Johnson insisted that Trump was focused on lawbreaking gangs. Trump reinforced his stance on Fox News' "MediaBuzz," stating unequivocally that Schiff was an "enemy."

The prospect of a U.S. president deploying military force against domestic opponents is distressing. It is difficult to envision circumstances where service personnel would engage, and superiors would participate. However, Trump's rhetoric as a candidate with a potential 50-50 chance of winning represents another boundary breached by him. Furthermore, it manifests fears regarding his second term. Trump has pledged to prioritize "retribution" in a second term and use the Justice Department to target his adversaries. Additionally, a Supreme Court ruling bolstering presidential immunity has bolstered Trump's belief in near-absolute power.

In another demonstration of his authoritarian leanings, Trump suggested investigations into Harris following her "60 Minutes" interview because of disagreements with the network's editorial presentation. "We're going to subpoena their records because we want to see what else she did," he stated on "MediaBuzz." Trump had earlier threatened CBS with losing its broadcast license due to the interview, stoking concerns about his potential policies should he get reelected.

In a Fox News interview, the previous president repeated his fabricated claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio consuming cats and dogs. He also praised January 6, 2021, when his supporters attempted to sabotage Biden's election certification, as a day filled with "beauty and love."

Some of the ex-president's actions and statements have provided ample ground for his adversaries to challenge his suitability to serve and emphasize the contrast with Harris, who celebrated her 60th birthday last weekend. The former president's understanding of facts and economic principles was called into question during an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, as he failed to maintain focus. Trump explained his rambling as a "weave" which allowed him to discuss various ideas concurrently, showcasing his supposedly exceptional cognitive abilities. However, this performance casts doubt on Trump's ability to manage complex issues within the Oval Office and during a national security crisis.

Additionally, after several attendees at a town hall meeting required medical attention, the ex-president halted the event and humorlessly entertained himself with his music for over 30 minutes. Moreover, during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, last Saturday, he excessively focused on the late golfer Palmer, concluding with a disrespectful comment about Palmer's private parts. This action was widely criticized as poor taste, which showed that almost nothing is off-limits when it comes to Trump's personal or political advancement.

In an election where Trump is attempting to narrow his deficit among female voters and moderates in swing states, this indecent remark seemed particularly unwise. It also represented careless politics since it overshadowed his closing argument that Harris represents a continuation of a failing Biden presidency marked by expensive living conditions, mass illegal immigration, and the approach to World War III through chaos abroad.

However, history suggests that Trump's indecency may not permanently dampen support from a significant number of voters. This is evidenced by his victory in 2016 and the release of an "Access Hollywood" tape, on which he boasted about sexually assaulting women. If attempting to rig an election has not affected Trump's standing as a viable Republican nominee, it's unlikely that an ill-advised remark about a golfer will damage him.

Furthermore, the ex-president's popularity has resulted in a divided nation, creating a unique political atmosphere. The liberal and media elite may perceive his appearance preparing fries at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania as a stunt. However, to Trump supporters, this photo opportunity symbolizes authenticity and camaraderie.

This loyal support within the GOP base continues to justify the party's tolerance of Trump's crude and anti-democratic behavior. This is why political figures like Johnson have defended the nominee on "State of the Union." Such unwavering loyalty raises concerns about potential future disputes over constitutional governance, as Johnson may be required to intervene.

In a nation where majorities believe things are heading in the wrong direction, and where Harris admitted she couldn't identify one thing she would have handled differently from Biden, Trump's recent erratic behavior may not be the deciding factor.

"We're winning, and we'll continue to win, not because of what Donald Trump is saying, but because of what they've accomplished over the past four years," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "The American people will not tolerate four more years of a cost-of-living crisis, a world on fire, an uncontrolled border, and energy dependence." Graham added, "It's all about Trump; they have no other agenda."

Regardless of the voters' decision, Trump's outlandish closing arguments suggest that if he is reelected, political instability is inevitable.

