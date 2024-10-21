Trump's harsh rhetoric is adversely impacting Harris's image

presidential hopeful Kamala Harris critiques her opponent, Donald Trump, for compromising the esteem of the presidency through offensive language. During an interview on MSNBC, Harris stated, "The conduct of the former United States president is truly disrespectful towards the office of the president." As the November 5th election rapidly approaches, Harris and Trump find themselves considerably close in the polls.

Harris argued that the president of the United States holds responsibility for setting a standard, not only for the nation, but for the global role the USA plays. "The individual occupying the Oval Office should represent more than just crude speech," Harris asserted. Previously, Trump had referred to Harris as a "fucking awful vice president."

Trump's inflammatory remarks have also negatively impacted the United States' worldwide image, according to Harris. In her estimation, Trump is absolutely unfit to bear the title of United States President once more. "He is not entitled to that privilege," Harris declared. His remarks further diminish the United States' clout on matters related to democracy and regulatory law.

Confronting a crowd in Pennsylvania, Trump urged his followers to criticize Vice President Harris vehemently, saying, "You've got to let Kamala Harris know that you've had enough of her, that you can't stand it anymore." He proceeded to hurl insults, declaring, "You've got a fucking terrible vice president, the worst vice president, Kamala, you're fired. Get out, get the fuck out."

The 78-year-old Trump, who seeks a second term in the White House following his defeat in 2016, has dedicated his campaign to dishing out insults towards political rivals, uttering hateful comments regarding immigrants, and threatening retribution if victorious in the upcoming election. Additionally, he publicly expresses admiration for autocratic leaders like Putin and Xi Jinping, thereby distancing himself from Western allies.

These episodes have become commonplace during Trump's campaign rallies, frequently deviating from the primary subjects and engaging in lengthy, increasingly nonsensical speeches. The Democratic Party has also expressed concern regarding Trump's stamina due to his appearances at events and advanced age.

Harris Grasps a Slim Lead in Polls

Nevertheless, Trump remains confident of his support from a dedicated group of followers. In national surveys, Harris leads Trump by a narrow margin, and in key swing states, their standings are even. The November 5th election is viewed as a defining moment in US democracy and the foreign policy of world's largest military and economic force.

The President or President-Elect in the United States is elected indirectly, via a college of electors represented by individual states. This unique aspect of the American electoral system suggests that the final decision might be determined in only a few states where the outcome is uncertain.

On Monday, both Harris and Trump were slated to visit key swing states. Harris was scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while Trump was set for a rally in North Carolina.

The Democratic Party, with Kamala Harris as one of its presidential hopefuls, strongly criticizes Trump's use of offensive language, which they believe tarnishes the prestige of the presidency. Despite Harris' lead in the polls, Trump continues to garner support from a devoted group of followers, making the upcoming November 5th election a crucial juncture for the United States.

Read also: