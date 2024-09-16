Trump's derogatory statement incites passionate response from Taylor Swift's supporters.

With her vast social media following of over 100 million fans, music sensation Taylor Swift is someone U.S. politicians should steer clear of offending. However, former president Donald Trump apparently ignored this rule. The Swifties' retaliation was prompt.

Swift's fans swiftly raised over $40,000 in donations for Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' campaign, following Trump's derogatory comment about her. The fan group "Swifties for Kamala" took advantage of the situation, urging more donations with the word "Swifties know haters gonna hate" - a lyric from one of Swift's songs.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, posted his disdain for Swift on his personal platform, Truth Social, simply stating: "I hate Taylor Swift." Swift had earlier endorsed Harris in the U.S. presidential campaign. Swift's Instagram post following the debate between Trump and Harris gained over 10 million likes.

The Harris campaign leveraged the opportunity, responding with a campaign message filled with Swift song lyrics to mobilize her fan base. The message started with "Trump's bad week (Taylor's Version)" as a nod to Swift's re-released albums. The statement listed several Swift song titles, implying Trump's week's failures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were 28 different Swift song titles mentioned in the statement, suggesting that it was meticulously crafted. Some believe that the text might have been prepared in advance due to its complexity.

Previously, the Democratic National Committee had showcased digital campaign posters in New York City and Las Vegas, referencing Swift. Additionally, friendship bracelets, a popular item among Swift's fans, are being sold as a part of the Harris-Walz campaign. Even Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, a Swiftie, publicly (at a campaign event) wore a friendship bracelet.

Image: A friendly reminder that Taylor Swift's fanbase is not to be underestimated.

Header: Taylor Swift's Swifties Turn Trump's Hate into Fundraising Power

List: 1. Swift's millions of fans on social media 2. Trump's hateful comment against Swift 3. $40,000 raised for Harris' campaign 4. Swifties for Kamala's call for more donations 5. Swift's song "Haters Gonna Hate" reference 6. Trump's derogatory statement on Truth Social 7. Swift's endorsement of Harris on Instagram 8. Harris campaign's Swift lyric-filled message 9. 28 Swift song titles in the Harris campaign statement 10. The statement's complexity, indicating advanced preparation 11. Digital campaign posters in Times Square and Las Vegas, referencing Swift 12. Harris-Walz campaign friendship bracelets for sale 13. Walz's public display of his Swiftie fandom.

Highlighting:The Taylor Swift story shows that politicians should avoid offending popular celebrities with large fan bases, like Swift, as their fans will swiftly take action in response to derogatory comments, turning hate into fundraising power.

Donald Trump's disdain for Taylor Swift, expressed on his Truth Social platform, sparked a response from Swift's supporters. Swift had previously endorsed Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris, and Trump's comment led Swift's fans to raise over $40,000 in donations for Harris' campaign.

Read also: