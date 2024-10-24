Trump's alleged admiration for Hitler is addressed by Harris.

From Kamala Harris' perspective as a Democratic presidential candidate, recent disclosures about Donald Trump's supposed views on Adolf Hitler offer some insightful glimpses into her Republican opponent's character. "You can really see who Trump truly is," Harris stated before the press at her Washington residence. These insights stem from individuals who have worked closely with him, such as his former chief of staff John Kelly, who served him in the Oval Office and the Situation Room, the White House's operations center located in the West Wing.

Harris cited interviews with Kelly, who shared with the "New York Times" that Trump frequently mentioned, "Hitler also did some good things." Although Kelly made it clear that nothing Hitler did was right, Trump persisted in bringing up the subject.

In a chat with "The Atlantic," Kelly disclosed that Trump expressed his desire for "German generals." Upon clarification, Kelly asked if he meant "Bismarck's generals," referring to Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German Reich. However, Trump affirmed that he was referring to Hitler's generals, shocking Kelly.

Harris suggested that Trump admires Hitler's generals because he desire a military that serves him, not the U.S. Constitution. "He wants a military loyal to him," she remarked, labeling this unusual viewpoint as unacceptable and astonishing.

Kelly: Trump is a Fascist

Kelly also spoke to the "New York Times" about Trump's traits, stating that he embodies the definition of a fascist. Fascism, according to him, is a political ideology and movement characterized by far-right and authoritarian values, with a dictatorial leader at its helm. "Trump fits this description perfectly," Kelly asserted, adding that Trump frequently resisted efforts to curtail his authority. "He prefers the dictatorial approach to governing," Kelly said.

Later in the interview, he mentioned that Trump aspired to govern like he did in the business world. "He orders people around and doesn't care if it's legal or not," Kelly revealed.

Kelly served as a Marine Corps general and served as Trump's chief of staff from 2017 to 2019. He was dismissed by Trump following a deterioration in their relationship. Trump's team dismissed Kelly's accusations as unfounded.

In light of the 2024 US presidential election, Kamala Harris finds these revelations about Donald Trump's perceived admiration for Adolf Hitler's generals concerning, as they suggest a disregard for democratic values and a desire for a militaristic loyalty. Furthermore, former White House chief of staff John Kelly's assertion that Trump embodies the traits of a fascist adds to concerns about Trump's political ideology and governing style, raising questions about his suitability as a president.

Read also: