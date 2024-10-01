Trump's accused assassin denotes personal liability of innocence

A 58-year-old individual, implicated in a plot to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty in court. Ryan Wesley Routh rejected all five charges, as reported by reputable news sources like CNN and ABC News.

The United States Department of Justice indicted the primary suspect about a week following the attack attempt, charging him with attempts to murder a presidential candidate and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon with an altered serial number. If proven guilty, Routh faces a life sentence.

On September 15, Secret Service agents fired at an armed man concealed in the bushes at Trump's golf course in Florida. The suspect never discharged any bullets and ran away but was later apprehended and detained. Court papers suggest that Routh's mobile device was present at the scene for approximately twelve hours, implying that he might have too.

The motive behind his actions is yet to be clarified. As reported by the Associated Press, Routh published a book last year in which he expressed that he had once supported Trump and felt partly responsible for his presidency. He referred to Trump as a "moron" due to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in 2021 and the withdrawal from the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Potential Motives?

In his book, the suspect encouraged Iran to assassinate the former president: "You can eliminate Trump." He also branded Trump as an "idiot" due to the Capitol riots in 2021 and the stepping back from the nuclear deal with Iran. Furthermore, he wrote: "I have given my all (...) The rest is up to you to complete the task; and I am willing to offer 150,000 dollars to anyone who can complete it." It was uncertain what the writer intended and whether he made the statement in anticipation of a planned assassination attempt.

