Trump will maintain his direct interaction with Putin.

For years, renowned journalist Bob Woodward has chronicled U.S. presidents' actions. Recently, he released a new book featuring claims about Donald Trump, the ex-president. As per Woodward's work, Trump has allegedly interacted with Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times post-his term, with up to seven calls reported, including one from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 2024 Florida. According to the book, Trump asked an aide to leave his office for a confidential discussion with Putin.

Furthermore, according to Woodward's revelations, Trump sent Putin COVID-19 test kits at the pandemic's start in 2020. Putin accepted the shipment but advised Trump to keep the delivery confidential, saying, "PR-wise, it wouldn't be beneficial for you to make it known, as it would incite anger and resentment towards you, not me."

Woodward, an experienced journalist reporting on U.S. presidents for over half a century and renowned for his role in exposing the Watergate scandal, concluded that Trump's dealings with a hostile leader engaged in a conflict with a U.S. ally raise questions about his qualification for the presidency. Woodward characterizes Trump as "the most careless and impulsive president in American history" and likens him to a presidential candidate in 2024.

Donald Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, labeled the book as unfactual and suggested it could serve as toilet paper. Cheung deemed the stories as false and referred to Woodward as "an obnoxious individual who has lost his grip on reality, moves slowly, lacks energy, lacks competence, and is generally uninteresting."

Please note, this is a paraphrased version of the original text. The source material, along with its original wording, can be found here: For decades, Bob Woodward has reported on U.S. presidents. Now, the renowned journalist has published a new book about Donald Trump, in which he claims that the Republican has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin several times since the end of his term. According to the book, Trump even sent COVID-19 tests to the Kremlin leader.

Despite Trump's spokesperson dismissing Bob Woodward's book as unfactual and suggesting it could be used as toilet paper, the book contains claims that Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times post-his presidency, including a call from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 2024 Florida. Additionally, the book alleges that Trump sent Putin COVID-19 test kits at the pandemic's start in 2020.

Read also: