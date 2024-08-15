Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsJudge

Trump wants to postpone the penalty announcement in the silent treatment trial to after the presidential election.

Request to the judge

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Trump wants to postpone the announcement of the penalty in the hush money case until after the...
Trump wants to postpone the announcement of the penalty in the hush money case until after the presidential election

Trump wants to postpone the penalty announcement in the silent treatment trial to after the presidential election.

Former US President Donald Trump has asked the judge in his New York hush money trial to delay the sentencing decision until after the presidential election in November. In a letter released on Thursday, Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche argued that the currently scheduled September 18th date amounts to election interference.

A delay would also give Trump time to consider his next steps, following Judge Juan Merchan's September 16th decision on the defense's motion to vacate the verdict and dismiss the case entirely in light of a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, Blanche wrote. "There is no need for further haste," he stated.

In the letter, Blanche reiterated the defense's argument that the judge has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for Democrats. Delaying the sentencing announcement until after the election would reduce, if not eliminate, concerns about the integrity of the proceedings, the lawyer wrote.

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has dismissed the hush money case as a political maneuver aimed at sabotaging his current campaign for a return to the White House.

The judge under scrutiny, Judge Juan Merchan, faces accusations of a potential conflict of interest due to his daughter's work as a political consultant for Democrats. Trump's legal team argues that a delay in the sentencing announcement until after the November election could minimize concerns about the proceedings' integrity.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public