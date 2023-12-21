Trump wants to keep the Supreme Court out

The storming of the Capitol has earned Trump an indictment for electoral fraud. Special investigator Smith is calling for the Supreme Court to decide whether the former US president enjoys immunity in a shortened legal process. The Republican wants to gain time and is urging the Supreme Court to stay out of it for the time being.

Former US President Donald Trump wants the US Supreme Court to stay out of the question of his immunity for the time being. The Republican asked the court to reject a corresponding request from special investigator Jack Smith. The 77-year-old is thus playing for time in the court proceedings against him for attempted electoral fraud. Smith, on the other hand, had asked the Supreme Court the previous week to quickly clarify whether Trump can be prosecuted at federal level for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election - or whether he is protected by his immunity as president. Trump's lawyers have now argued that the special prosecutor's actions are pushing the court to circumvent the usual procedures and negligently rule on immunity-related issues.

Trump has been charged with attempted election fraud in the US capital Washington. Trump's supporters stormed the seat of parliament in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. Five people died as a result of the riots. Trump had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing the president's immunity.

However, he failed. "Defendant's four years of service as Commander-in-Chief did not confer upon him the divine right of kings to escape the criminal liability that applies to his fellow citizens," the judge in charge wrote in her ruling. Trump's team appealed against this decision.

Special investigator takes shortcut

But Special Prosecutor Smith chose an unusual route: he bypassed the appeals court and turned directly to the Supreme Court with a request to resolve the issue quickly. "This case involves issues of exceptional national importance," he wrote. "This case should therefore be decided expeditiously so that the trial can proceed if and when the defendant's claim of immunity is denied."

Smith is attempting to speed up the process, while Trump wants to delay the proceedings by any means possible - at best until after the 2024 presidential election. The trial is due to begin in March next year. Trump wants to move into the White House once again for the Republicans. He leads by a wide margin in internal party polls. The primaries for the candidacy begin in a few weeks. So far, everything points to a re-run of the election campaign between Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

