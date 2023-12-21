Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsjack smithjoe bidencriminalityindictmentpresidential electionimmunityrepublicansu.s. presidentusadonald trumpjusticewashingtonsupreme court

Trump: Supreme Court should stay out of it for now

Can former US presidents be held criminally liable for their actions in office? Special Prosecutor Smith wants to have the question clarified by the Supreme Court as quickly as possible.

 and  Christian Meier
2 min read
Donald Trump has been charged with attempted electoral fraud in the US capital Washington. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Donald Trump has been charged with attempted electoral fraud in the US capital Washington. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Indictment against former US president - Trump: Supreme Court should stay out of it for now

Former US President Donald Trump wants the US Supreme Court not to resolve the issue of his immunity for the time being. The Republican asked the court on Wednesday (local time) to reject a corresponding request from special investigator Jack Smith.

The 77-year-old is thus playing for time in the court proceedings against him for attempted election fraud. Smith had asked the Supreme Court in the previous week to quickly clarify whether Trump can be prosecuted at federal level for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election - or whether he is protected by his immunity as president.

Trump's lawyers have now argued that the special prosecutor's actions are urging the court to bypass the usual procedures and negligently rule on immunity-related issues.

Storming the Capitol

Trump has been charged with attempted election fraud in the US capital Washington. Trump's supporters stormed the seat of parliament in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. Five people died as a result of the riots. Trump had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing the president's immunity.

However, he failed. "Defendant's four years of service as Commander-in-Chief did not confer upon him the divine right of kings to escape the criminal liability that applies to his fellow citizens," the judge in charge wrote in her ruling. Trump's team appealed against this decision.

But Special Prosecutor Smith chose an unusual route: he bypassed the appeals court and turned directly to the Supreme Court with a request to resolve the issue quickly. "This case involves issues of exceptional national importance," he wrote. "This case should therefore be decided expeditiously so that the trial can proceed if and when the defendant's claim of immunity is denied."

Smith is therefore trying to speed up the process, while Trump wants to delay the proceedings by any means possible - at best until after the 2024 presidential election. The trial is due to begin in March next year. Trump wants to move into the White House once again for the Republicans. He leads by a wide margin in internal party polls - the primaries for the candidacy begin in a few weeks. So far, everything points to a re-run of the election campaign between Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public