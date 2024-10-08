Trump-supporting Georgia election oversight body seeks to enlist 2020 election skeptics for Atlanta-region voting surveillance

The legislative body lacks the legal power to implement its preferred surveillance teams, yet the Republican majority disregarded this truth and proceeded with a vote on Tuesday to attempt inserting their chosen oversight group in Fulton County. This action, occurring just under a month before voting day, is but another instance of critics arguing the authorities are acting in a manner that could potentially induce turmoil in the upcoming period.

CNN requested clarification from Dr. Janice Johnston, a board member, as to whether this endeavor aimed to include partisan doubters in the monitoring crew. Johnston responded, "absolutely not," while simultaneously acknowledging that the selection of precinct watchers ultimately rests with the county.

Fulton County itself has pursued legal action, contesting the initiative to compel it to introduce election skeptics as monitors. The lawsuit asserts, "The State Election Board has no statutory authority to force the Fulton County BRE [Board of Registration and Elections] to employ, and Fulton County to finance, election monitors designated by the State Election Board."

A monitoring team arrangement that would incorporate Ryan Germany, a former staff attorney for the Georgia secretary of state during the 2020 election, as well as Carter Center members, has already been agreed upon by Fulton County. However, Republican members of the state-election board argued that Germany and the Carter Center should not be considered as monitors due to alleged biases.

Johnston argued that the Carter Center holds a distinguished reputation in election observation, but this is "in the past." She went on to remark that many of the volunteers employed through the Carter Center hail from partisan organizations, such as the ACLU and Common Cause.

Instead, Johnston and her colleagues proposed Heather Honey, who has worked with the Cyber Ninjas, and Col. Frank Ryan, who declined to certify election results in the past. Both individuals harbor strong distrust toward the 2020 election results.

In defense of her recommendation, Johnston stated, "The individual you desire is the one who focuses on the intricacies and provides objective reports."

Three election board members loyal to Trump have authorized several new guidelines this year, and legal challenges have been filed against the board following this move.

Subpoena for Fulton County clerk by elections board

Furthermore, on Tuesday, the board approved a motion by Johnston to summon the Fulton County clerk to access election-related documents for the purpose of investigating voter irregularities. Surprisingly, the state’s Republican attorney general stated that the investigation was not valid and could not proceed.

Despite this, Johnston asserted, "Carr's legal opinion is merely that – an opinion – and will not impede the board from continuing its investigation."

This summer, the board rekindled an examination into claims of roughly 3,000 doubled-counted ballots during the 2020 recount. Nonetheless, attorney general Chris Carr educated the board that it lacked the necessary legal foundation to ask his office to investigate this matter.

During her response, Johnston maintained, "Carr's legal opinion does not deter us from moving forward with our investigation."

King, another election board Republican, accused Fulton County of operating in bad faith, asserting, "Had they provided us with the required documents initially, and cooperated with the monitoring team, we wouldn't be in this position."

When asked about the allegations of the GOP board members working on Trump's behalf, Johnston retorted, "I've never met the man personally."

The board indicated it would consult with its legal counsel and the attorney general, should Fulton County decline to comply with the subpoena. As of now, there is no scheduled date for the subsequent election board meeting, and Tuesday was expected to serve as the final meeting before the November 5 election.

The ongoing political dispute over the appointment of oversight groups in Fulton County continues, with the state-election board attempting to intervene despite legal challenges. Despite the state's Republican attorney general stating that the investigation into voter irregularities is not valid, the Fulton County election board remains determined to proceed, asserting that the attorney general's opinion is only an opinion and does not hinder their investigation.

