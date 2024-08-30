Trump seeks to delay sentencing proceedings

In the recent past, jurors declared Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges brought forth in a hush money trial. To potentially push back the sentencing revelation, Trump's legal team is now pushing for the case to be moved to a federal court. If things go awry, the ex-commander-in-chief might be facing a lengthy prison term.

Close to three weeks prior to the scheduled pronouncement of the penalty, Trump's lawyers have once more challenged the authority of the New York court. They filed a petition to relocate the case to a federal court, as mentioned in their court documents. Moreover, they implored the federal court to prevent the New York Judge Juan Merchan from disclosing the verdict on September 18. This date is approximately seven weeks before the forthcoming presidential election, in which Trump is once again vying for the Republican party's nomination.

Thus far, Trump's legal team has encountered numerous setbacks with their constant appeals and legal strategies to drive the presiding judge to recuse himself, thereby delaying or derailing the trial. Trump's lawyers had previously requested the case's transfer to a federal court in the year prior.

Detailing their motions, Trump's lawyers refer to the recent landmark decision by the Supreme Court regarding presidential immunity. In this ruling, it was established that U.S. presidents are afforded broad protection from criminal prosecution for official acts while in office. As a result, the revelation of the verdict in the New York case was recently rescheduled to September 18.

Potential jail time for Trump

A substantial portion of the questionable actions underlying the case transpired prior to Trump's presidency, from 2017 to 2021. The hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, made during the 2016 campaign, cannot be construed as official presidential deeds.

In May, a New York jury returned a guilty verdict for all 34 counts brought against Trump. This marked an unprecedented step in U.S. history, with a former president facing criminal charges. At 78 years old, Trump is subject to a potential multi-year prison term. However, a probation sentence is also a possibility. Trump has indicated his plans to contest the verdict.

In light of Trump's guilty verdict in the hush money trial and the potential multi-year prison term, his lawyers are actively pursuing a move of the case to a federal court for the 2024 US presidential election. As mentioned in their court documents, they argue that Trump's constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law could be violated if the sentencing is not delayed or relocated.

Despite these legal maneuvers, the upcoming US presidential election of 2024 sees Trump once again running as a Republican nominee, adding a new layer of complexity to his ongoing legal situation.

