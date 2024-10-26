Trump seeks alliance with Arab American and Muslim voters in Michigan, infuriated by the Gaza conflict

Trump spoke in Novi, Michigan, stating that the election outcome could change in either direction. This area is close to Dearborn, which became the first primarily Arab-populated city in the USA last year.

Trump had earlier met with Muslim leaders later that day. He was accompanied on stage by prominent figures from Michigan's Muslim community, as per his campaign. One of these individuals was Imam Belal Alzuhairi, who identified Trump as the "peace" candidate.

"As Muslims, we are supporting Trump because he champions peace, not conflict," Alzuhairi declared. "We stand behind Donald Trump due to his pledge to terminate conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine."

Trump has criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza on the grounds of public relations, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military need to wrap things up quickly. He has also criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not adequately supporting Israel, though the current administration and Harris' campaign have largely refrained from criticizing Israel or contemplating an end to weapons supplies to the nation.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump speculated about real estate prospects in Gaza, a region with around 2 million Palestinian residents.

"Given my background in development, it could transform into an exquisite location – the climate, the scenery, everything," Trump shared.

In his first month as president, in 2017, Trump issued an executive order barring entry for 90 days to citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The order also indefinitely banned Syrian refugees and prevented all refugees from entering the US for four months. (The "travel ban" ultimately survived partial court challenges. Biden rescinded these orders immediately upon taking office in 2021.)

The Trump campaign and its allies capitalize on Arab American and Muslim unease over continued US support for Israel's military operations in Gaza and, more recently, Lebanon, by criticizing Harris and Biden from various angles – assuring anti-war voters that Trump would bring peace and telling pro-Israel voters that Democrats are unreliable allies.

Trump often questions why Jewish Americans would consider voting for Harris, regularly stating that Jewish Democrats "need a wake-up call." At a September event billed as opposing antisemitism, he even hinted that Jewish voters might bear some responsibility for his potential election loss.

Harris, who advocates for a ceasefire in Gaza and supports a two-state solution in the region, has faced additional criticism from pro-Palestinian and anti-war activists, who demand that she advocate for conditioning military aid to Israel.

Approximately three weeks ago, during a meeting in Flint, Michigan, a gathering of Arab American advocates and leaders urged Harris to dissociate herself from the current administration's policies on this matter, which they do not support, as Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action, informed CNN afterwards.

At his rally over the weekend, Trump declared that "Jews, Catholics, evangelicals, Mormons, and Muslims" are increasingly aligning themselves with his cause, and that "Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and across the nation want an end to endless conflicts and a return of peace to the Middle East."

"The Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and other parts of the county desire a halt to perpetual wars and the reappearance of tranquility in the Middle East," Trump affirmed.

Trump repeated his statement about Harris' most recent campaign events with former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, a key figure in the US invasion of Iraq and subsequent protracted war. Both Cheneys have endorsed Harris.

