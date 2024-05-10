Trump requests New York's appellate court to speed up the appeal process for the confidentiality order in the hush money case.

Trump's legal team submitted a request for a hearing on Wednesday that has been kept confidential. The Manhattan district attorney's office is against the filing, as indicated in the court docket.

Trump's attorneys are urging the entire panel of judges in the appeals court to rule on the constitutionality of the gag order, according to those familiar with the situation.

Before this, Trump's lawyers asked an appeals court judge to stop the trial immediately and allow them to appeal the gag order. The judge refused the request and ordered both parties to submit written arguments. The case is still ongoing.

Now, Trump's attorneys are pushing the appellate panel to speed up their decision on whether the gag order is legal.

Judge Juan Merchan has determined that Trump violated the gag order 10 times and imposed a $10,000 fine for his comments about certain witnesses and the jury. On Monday, the judge cautioned Trump against further violations, warning that he might face incarceration. Merchan stated that the fines had no effect and the infractions were undermining the legal system.

