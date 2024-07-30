- Trump remains in office in four years with provocative statements

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tried to defuse criticism from his political rivals by clarifying his remarks about the U.S. election in four years. On Friday, he urged conservative Christians in Florida to vote for him on November 5th, saying that their support would only be needed "this one time." The campaign team of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, interpreted this as an indication that he intended to "abolish democracy" if re-elected.

When asked about this, Trump told the friendly Fox News interviewer that he was simply referring to the typically low turnout among Christian voters and that he wanted to encourage them to vote this year. He had said, "Christians, go out and vote! Just this once. You won't have to do it again."

Before even asking Trump about the criticism, Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismissed it as one of many "ridiculous reasons" why he was being attacked. Trump explained that his statement was straightforward. He would "fix" the country and then not need their votes, so they wouldn't have to vote again in the future. He didn't elaborate on what he meant by "fix," only saying that they wouldn't need their votes because "we'll have so much love."

Trump is known for his statements often having room for interpretation and being understood differently depending on one's perspective. He didn't directly answer whether he would participate in a televised debate with Harris, saying he would "probably" do it but also mentioning arguments against it.

Harris has already agreed to a debate with Trump, but she must first be nominated by her party. Originally, Trump and President Joe Biden had agreed to two debates, with the second scheduled for September 10th. Biden's poor performance in the first debate on June 27th sparked the political firestorm that ultimately led to his withdrawal from the presidential race and paved the way for Harris.

During the heated US election campaign, Trump's comments about requiring Christian voters' support only once sparked concerns from his opponents, with some interpreting it as a potential threat to democracy. In response to these accusations, Trump clarified his statement during an interview on Fox News, emphasizing that he was simply encouraging Christian vote participation in the 2022 elections.

Read also: