- Trump proposes government funding for artificial insemination procedures.

"It's all about population growth," stated presidential hopeful Donald Trump during a rally in Potterville, Michigan. He proposed an unexpected pledge, suggesting that if he clinches the presidency on November 5th, the American government would cover the costs of artificial insemination, or as it's commonly known, in vitro fertilization (IVF). Alternatively, Trump suggested forcing insurance companies to include this treatment in their coverage plans - an unusual stance for the Republican party.

"We really want more newborns, and to incentivize that, we'll allow parents to claim higher tax deductions for child-related expenses," Trump, at 78, explained. He pointed out that the cost of artificial insemination often deters many from seeking the treatment. "We'll foot the bill, and it'll support families," Trump elaborated in a subsequent interview with NBC.

Artificial Insemination in the Political Spotlight

The issue of artificial insemination has garnered attention in the US elections. The Alabama Supreme Court recently decriminalized frozen embryos, classifying them as children. Consequently, several fertility clinics in the state halted treatment due to various legal queries and potential lawsuits. The verdict aligns with the pro-life movement's stance, viewing embryos and fetuses as children deserving legal protection.

The controversial decision sparked a nationwide discussion, with many Republicans grappling to form a position. The Alabama legislature ultimately restored access to IVF. Trump subsequently endorsed his support for the procedure, echoing the majority view in America. Democrats cautioned about the erosion of women's rights in America and forecasted the potential repeal of abortion rights.

Two years ago, the US Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to abortion. Trump played a pivotal role in shaping the court's conservative lean, making this ruling feasible.

