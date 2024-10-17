Trump proclaims himself as the originator of artificial insemination.

Before the election, the division between voters is significant. In Georgia, Donald Trump focuses on appealing to female voters, an interest of his since day one. On a Tuesday evening, dressed in a blue suit and red tie, Trump discusses inflation, illegal immigrants, and the Democrats, labeling them as "the true enemies of our democracy". However, the unusual aspect of this gathering is the audience: a room full of women. Invited by Trump-friendly Fox News, around 100 women attend a town hall in Cumming.

Historically, women tend to lean Democrat, while men favor Republicans. In 2016, 52% of male voters voted for Trump, while only 41% of female voters did. The gap between the two genders has widened since then. A poll by the New York Times and Siena College reveals men prefer Trump by 13 points in September, while his opponent, Kamala Harris, gained a 14-point edge among female voters.

Trump the "Defender of Women"

In a campaign event in September, Trump praised himself as the "Defender of Women", despite his past actions undermining women's rights. For instance, his administration altered the definition of domestic and sexual violence, excluding psychological harm against women. After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, Trump publicly commended the court's decision.

Regarding personal disagreements, the "Hollywood Access Tape" scandal, featuring Trump's derogatory comments about women ("You can grab 'em by the pussy"), earned him a reputation as a misogynist in 2016. He was still elected as US President. Five years later, Trump was found responsible for sexually harassing US author Jean Carroll in a trial.

The Celebration of Masculinity

Instead of advocating for women's rights, Trump showcases masculinity at his rallies. Just recently, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan stripped off his shirt at the Republican National Convention. Trump entered the arena to the tune of "It's a Man's Man's Man's World". When he stood on the podium in Pennsylvania following an assassination attempt, he was hailed as a hero. Trump merchandise celebrates him as a martyr, and his campaign slogan is "Fight, Fight, Fight".

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, deprecated "childless cat ladies" and accused Kamala Harris of making the nation miserable due to her personal dissatisfaction. Trump has repeated his criticisms of Harris' mental health and intelligence, labeling her "crazy," "stupid as a rock", and her laughter as "hysterical". In September, he even referred to her as "mentally retarded". "Donald Trump and J.D. Vance should modify their approach towards women," Republican Nikki Haley recently emphasized.

As depicted in Georgia, the scene commences with Trump interrupting a question about the child tax credit from a participant. "You have a lovely voice," he responds and promises tax reductions. He then discusses women's safety in changing rooms and describes his plan to exclude transgender women from girls' sports, eliciting applause. Trump avoids addressing the implementation of this plan. Similarly, on abortion, he portrays himself as a savior ready to heal the country by leaving the matter to the states as is. He passionately raises his hands, proclaiming himself the "father of artificial insemination." His party wholeheartedly supports in vitro fertilization, more so than the Democrats. The crowd applauds, and for the women in Georgia, Trump remains - at least for now - a hero.

