Trump posits that women will not contemplate abortions if he's elected, assuming the role of their protector.

Citing bogus rumors that "they" claim I'm not favored by ladies, the ex-commander-in-chief declared his mission to put an end to the "national predicament" women supposedly face.

"I'm your guardian. I yearn to be your guardian. In this position, I need to be your guardian. I hope you don't read too much into it. I hope the media doesn't spin, 'He wants to be their guardian.' Well, I do. As president, I have to be your guardian," Trump explained.

Ladies, he assured, "will be joyful, robust, self-assured, and liberated. You won't be considering abortions anymore."

Vice President Kamala Harris has attracted solid backing from women in the presidential race, with her campaign emphasizing reproductive rights as a key issue.

Surveys indicate Trump holding the upper hand among mens' probable votes, whereas Harris leads by a substantial margin amongst women.

Reproductive rights have proven a substantial advantage for Democrats on the campaign trail since the Supreme Court, boasting a conservative majority consisting of three justices appointed by Trump, revoked Roe v. Wade's nationwide protections for abortion rights in 2022—opening the stage for a multitude of state-controlled limitations.

Trump seemed to be alluding to Democrats during his Monday speech when he remarked, "all they can discuss is abortion."

"The nation is on the brink of collapse. We're heading towards World War III, and all they can talk about is abortion. That's their main topic, and it no longer matters, since we've accomplished something concerning abortion that nobody believed was achievable," he stated in reference to the Supreme Court's 2022 decision.

Trump hinted at his Monday night pitch to female voters with a post on his Truth Social platform just last week. American women, he proclaimed in uppercase, "are more despondent and dispirited than they were four years ago" before vowing to "correct all of that."

CNN’s Eric Bradner lent a hand in compiling this report.

In the midst of the political discourse, Trump proposed to address the concerns of women, stating, "I will fight for women's rights in politics." The tension between the two political parties over reproductive rights continues, as shown by the fact that Harris leads among women voters due to her emphasis on this issue.

