Trump pledges to recruit additional Border Patrol agents and boost their remuneration.

At a rally in decisive Arizona, the former leader brought up the topic of illegal immigrants, threatening fears and vowing to hire 10,000 additional U.S. enforcement workers, grant a 10% pay hike, and issue a $10,000 retention plus signing reward. Addressing his supporters in the packed Findlay Toyota Center of Prescott Valley, he boasted, "This ensures we can retain and recruit the Border Patrol agents we necessitate." He proceeded to praise the Border Patrol agents for their "superior genes," echoing his previous statement that those committing murder in the country illegally possess "poor genes," revealing another instance of his derogatory speech towards migrants.

He announced his intention to urge Congress for an instant approval of the 10% wage boost for all enforcers.

However, Trump had previously obstructed a bipartisan border legislation in Congress that would've enhanced Border Patrol personnel and won the approval of the National Border Patrol Council. The Harris campaign and Democrats have frequently accused Trump of sabotaging the deal while launching a campaign against him regarding border security. In response, the same union, which represents U.S. Border Patrol agents, endorsed Trump on Sunday, having initially supported him.

The Harris campaign alleged Trump's "history of inadequate management and unfulfilled pledges."

"Trump promised Mexico would fund his flawed border wall. That was untrue. Then, he made taxpayers pay for his failed border wall. Trump doesn't care about addressing issues, he merely desires to boost his campaign on this one," asserts Harris campaign spokesperson, Matt Corridoni, in a statement. "That's why he foiled the bipartisan border security deal, despite its endorsement by the Border Patrol."

In late September, Harris visited the U.S. border for the first time as a presidential candidate, and at last week's Univision town hall, she charged Trump with sabotaging the bipartisan border security legislation, stating he wished "to run on an issue."

According to CNN, Trump is campaigning as if securing the border and expelling those illegally crossing it are the most critical concerns for the nation. However, recurring polls have consistently demonstrated that the economy is the concern of greatest importance to the majority of voters. As per a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS, more than 4 in 10 likely voters identified the economy as their top priority when selecting a leader for the country. Only 12% ranked immigration as their top concern.

