Trump pledges to lift environmental constraints for oil sector.

A possible nominee for the Republican presidential race is seeking to garner a billion dollars from oil corporations to bankroll his election bid. If elected president, Trump would promptly revoke several of Biden's environmental protection initiatives.

As reported by The Washington Post, Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has encouraged the oil industry to contribute significantly to his campaign, promising them a shift in energy policy should he secure a seat in the White House. Sources informed the paper that he called for one billion dollars (around 930 million euros) from oil company leaders at a gathering of managers.

Trump also guaranteed these executives that he would promptly undo several environmental protection regulations introduced by Biden's administration, ranking among the measures: increasing the issuance of drilling licenses in the Gulf of Mexico and rescinding restrictions on Arctic fuel extraction within the Alaskan region of the US.

Attended by around two dozen oil and gas industry stakeholders, this meeting, as reported by The Washington Post, took place in April at Mar-a-Lago, Florida - Trump's own estate. The participating corporations included prominent names like Chevron, Exxon, Cheniere Energy, and Venture Global.

Biden: "Captive of Environmental Zealots"

Praising Biden's administration as being "controlled by environmental extremists attempting to implement the most radical energy policy in history," Trump also promised that on "day one" of his resumed tenure, he would end the moratorium on expanding LNG export facilities implemented by the Biden team in January, a priority for the attendees according to The Washington Post, citing the accounts of three anonymous participants.

The Trump campaign officials negated the account to AFP, a news agency. However, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt leveled accusations against the Democrat saying Biden is "captive of environmental zealots" who want to force people into purchasing costly electric vehicles despite their inability to afford these.

In reply, Biden's campaign contended Trump is "a puppet of his biggest donors – he's not working for what's best for American families. He doesn't care about cheaper energy or climate protection. He only seeks to win this election."

Pivoting from Trump's energy policy, Biden took a drastic turn after entering office. His climate protection package from August 2022 allocated 370 billion dollars (approximately 343 billion euros) for energy security and climate protection, making it the largest investment in the fight against global warming that the US has ever made. The plan pushes for more renewable energy sources.

In January 2021, immediately upon assuming the presidency, Biden retracted Trump's move to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change of 2015. Trump had long expressed doubt over human-driven climate change, while Biden seriously views it as a "life-threatening issue."

Newspaper overview:- Trump seeks billion dollars from oil corporations for 2024 presidential campaign and promises to overhaul energy policy- Biden utilizes climate protection package to endow 370 billion dollars on renewable energy sources and climatic protection- Trump campaign denies reports on hush-hush gathering, yet Leavitt attacks Biden's environmental priorities

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de